 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Martinsville Police chief announces retirement

  • 0

The three presidents of King County’s largest enforment unions are calling on lawmaker to "take the politics out of justice system," saying staffing shortages are jeopardizing a victim’s right to justice.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady has announced that he will retire effective Jan. 1, with 37 years service.

"Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be the strength and professionalism of our department and I am glad to have been a part of that," Cassady said in a release on Monday. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief for the city of Martinsville and represent the hardworking men and women of the department."

During his career, Cassady served first as a patrol officer, then patrol supervisor before advancing to become a narcotics investigator, SWAT Team Commander, supervisor of the narcotics unit, captain, deputy chief, and in 2017, chief of police. 

During his tenure as chief, Cassady stressed the importance of building relationships through community policing and ensuring police professionalism by earning department reaccreditation for a sixth four-year term, the release stated.

Cassady

Cassady

 MPD

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert