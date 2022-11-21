Martinsville Police chief announces retirement

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady has announced that he will retire effective Jan. 1, with 37 years service.
"Since I started in 1985, our continued relationship building with our community has and will always be the strength and professionalism of our department and I am glad to have been a part of that," Cassady said in a release on Monday. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Police Chief for the city of Martinsville and represent the hardworking men and women of the department."
During his career, Cassady served first as a patrol officer, then patrol supervisor before advancing to become a narcotics investigator, SWAT Team Commander, supervisor of the narcotics unit, captain, deputy chief, and in 2017, chief of police.
During his tenure as chief, Cassady stressed the importance of building relationships through community policing and ensuring police professionalism by earning department reaccreditation for a sixth four-year term, the release stated.