Martinsville police get breakthrough in hit-and-run case in which badly injured man was left lying in the ditch

Martinsville Police have a breakthrough in a hit-and-run last month that left a man lying severely injured in a ditch.
John Eric Johnston, 55, of Martinsville was riding his bicycle to work for Allied Security at Eastman Chemical Corporation, where he was an overnight security guard, on Northside Drive in the late-night hours of June 27. His 2015 Huffy was struck in the rear by a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene.
A woman who said she was on her way to work called 911 and reported seeing Johnston by the side of the road.
LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL: 'The driver of the car that hit him left him lying in a ditch and drove away.'
Police and rescue arrived, and Johnston was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville and then flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where it was determined he had various broken bones, brain bleeds, a concussion and numerous other injuries so severe that he could face permanent disability. He remains hospitalized.
Johnston's story and the search for the runaway driver were described Sunday in the Martinsville Bulletin.
“A person of interest in the Johnston hit-and-run case has come forward,” MPD Deputy Police Chief Robert Fincher said. “I attribute this to your [the Bulletin's] reporting of the incident.”
Based on the evidence at the scene, police had determined the vehicle that struck Johnston was a 2016-18 Subaru Crosstrek.
“I cannot give too many more details as the case is still under investigation, but the suspect vehicle has been identified, and we are currently conducting additional search warrants and further forensic testing,” Fincher said.
According to those search warrants, on file with the Martinsville Clerk’s Office, Danville Attorney Michael Nicholas came to the Martinsville Police Department on Monday, the day after the article appeared in the Bulletin, and identified himself to Sgt. H.T. Durham, lead investigator in the case, as the attorney representing a Martinsville resident who owns a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek that has damage.
Durham’s statement in the search warrant explained that Nicholas said his client felt like the damage to the vehicle may have been the result of the hit-and-run case involving Johnston that appeared in the Bulletin and arranged for Durham to speak with his client at his home and to view the vehicle.
Nicholas' client is named in the search warrant, but the Bulletin is not including that name because police have not named a person of interest.
Durham wrote in the warrant that he “observed that the vehicle was missing a right front fog light housing and the flog light was still present. The vehicle also had damage to the front bumper to include dents and scratches and a dent above the front passenger door, with paint chipped off.”
There were other identifiers that Durham wrote were all “consistent with parts found at the scene and damage to the bicycle."
Police impounded the vehicle at the Martinsville City Shop on Fishel Street and seized a paint sample from above the passenger door, the front bumper and the right front fog light, headlight and headlight mounting bracket.
Those car parts, Johnston’s mangled bike and his bloodied clothes now will be analyzed by the Virginia Forensic Science Trace Department in Richmond.
Nicholas did not respond to a message left Thursday with his secretary at the Daniel Medley and Kirby law firm in Danville.
“I’m headed to the hospital tomorrow [Friday],” said Connie Nystrom, Johnston’s sister. “John had his COVID test today and is supposed to go to a skilled nursing facility on Friday to heal some more before any rehab takes place.”
Nystrom lives in Culpeper, a 6-hour round-trip to Roanoke. Johnston did not have health insurance, and a gofundme account has been set up to help defray his increasing medical costs.
Police continue to ask for anyone with any information related to the case to contact them.
“John Eric is still pretty out of it cognitively," Nystrom said. "The main questions now are how much better is he going to get and will be ever be able to live independently again?”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.