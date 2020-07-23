Martinsville police get breakthrough in hit-and-run case in which badly injured man was left lying in the ditch

There were other identifiers that Durham wrote were all “consistent with parts found at the scene and damage to the bicycle."

Police impounded the vehicle at the Martinsville City Shop on Fishel Street and seized a paint sample from above the passenger door, the front bumper and the right front fog light, headlight and headlight mounting bracket.

Those car parts, Johnston’s mangled bike and his bloodied clothes now will be analyzed by the Virginia Forensic Science Trace Department in Richmond.

Nicholas did not respond to a message left Thursday with his secretary at the Daniel Medley and Kirby law firm in Danville.

“I’m headed to the hospital tomorrow [Friday],” said Connie Nystrom, Johnston’s sister. “John had his COVID test today and is supposed to go to a skilled nursing facility on Friday to heal some more before any rehab takes place.”

Nystrom lives in Culpeper, a 6-hour round-trip to Roanoke. Johnston did not have health insurance, and a gofundme account has been set up to help defray his increasing medical costs.

Police continue to ask for anyone with any information related to the case to contact them.

“John Eric is still pretty out of it cognitively," Nystrom said. "The main questions now are how much better is he going to get and will be ever be able to live independently again?”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.