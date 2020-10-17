Martinsville Police, health department disagree on officers' role in closing of El Norteno in Martinsville

The Martinsville Police Department and the West Piedmont Health District now disagree about whether police actively participated in a surprise inspection nine days ago at the El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville.
Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher issued a press release on Friday to say his department wasn't part of what at one point had been termed "raid" at the restaurant on Oct. 9.
West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell had told the Martinsville Bulletin on Tuesday that her department, along with ABC agents and Martinsville Police officers "popped in unexpected" that night "because of reported environmental health violations."
"The problem area was in the bar, and sometimes there can be a rough crowd in bars, so the police went along with us,” Bell said Tuesday.
Fincher on Tuesday had deferred questions about the incident to the health department but did confirm his department's involvement.
“El Norteno was temporarily shut down by the health department over the weekend, and we did assist them the night it was closed,” Fincher wrote in an email.
But on Friday Fincher said his officers were working crowd control in the parking lot and were unaware there was a surprise inspection going on in the restaurant until the health district's manager, Darrin Doss, identified himself to two of the officers and told them that "he had closed the restaurant temporarily.”
Bell said on Tuesday that the health department had not closed the restaurant as Fincher stated, but the restaurant manager had voluntarily "closed the bar area."
After an article about the incident appeared in the Bulletin, Virginia ABC Public Relations Manager Dawn Eischen said her department was not involved.
"No Virginia ABC special agents were involved in this inspection at the time indicated," Eischen wrote in an email. "We were notified after the inspection."
Fincher played two clips of body-cam footage from his computer in his office Friday afternoon for the Bulletin but declined to release it because the people in the video could be identified.
The footage showed amicable groups of people gathered in the parking lot socializing. Everyone appeared to cooperate with the officers when they were told to move along and not loiter.
When Doss notified the officers that he had closed the restaurant, the officers continued working crowd control in the parking lot, and at one point an officer entered the restaurant and "asked a manager if they were OK."
"No arrests were made and, no confrontations occurred," Fincher's release stated.
Bell maintained Friday that the health department had contacted Martinsville Police for assistance and the presence of the officers was a result of their request.
“My guy called their guy,” Bell said. “Fincher may not be aware of it.”
The Martinsville Police Mobile Command Center was parked near the entrance to El Norteno on Tuesday, but the release downplayed its presence.
“We’ve never really considered our '90s model Winnebago as intimidating, but it has been in the parking lot for well-over two weeks at the request of a retail store in the same shopping center who has been having an issue with shoplifting,” the release stated.
But WFXR-TV reported Bell as saying the command center’s presence was for the health department.
“The police were on stand-by so they could assist if needed - for example, if patrons became unruly after being asked to disperse - and parked their crime van nearby to demonstrate their support for the health department,” WFXR reported.
“There has been miscommunication on a large scale,” said Bell on Friday.
Bell and Fincher do agree that El Norteno was not the subject of a "raid" on Oct. 9 but was the subject of a surprise inspection.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
