Martinsville Police, health department disagree on officers' role in closing of El Norteno in Martinsville

The Martinsville Police Department and the West Piedmont Health District now disagree about whether police actively participated in a surprise inspection nine days ago at the El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville.

Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher issued a press release on Friday to say his department wasn't part of what at one point had been termed "raid" at the restaurant on Oct. 9.

West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell had told the Martinsville Bulletin on Tuesday that her department, along with ABC agents and Martinsville Police officers "popped in unexpected" that night "because of reported environmental health violations."

"The problem area was in the bar, and sometimes there can be a rough crowd in bars, so the police went along with us,” Bell said Tuesday.

Fincher on Tuesday had deferred questions about the incident to the health department but did confirm his department's involvement.

“El Norteno was temporarily shut down by the health department over the weekend, and we did assist them the night it was closed,” Fincher wrote in an email.