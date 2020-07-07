Martinsville police investigating collision involving Henry County deputy

A Henry County Sheriff’s vehicle with lights and siren active collided with a car at an intersection in Martinsville on Saturday morning, damaging both vehicles but causing no injuries.

A report from Martinsville Police Sgt. J. W. Willard indicates that a Ford Explorer from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office collided with a Lexus at the intersection of Mulberry Road and Starling Avenue at about 11:26.

Carla Evon Hairston, 58, of Spencer was traveling west on Mulberry Road, and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy James Matthew Duffy, 33, of Bassett was approaching the intersection while traveling east on Starling Avenue.

The report did not state what call Duffy was responding to, but he was driving with his lights and siren activated when he proceeded through a red light and into the intersection.

Hairston’s traffic signal was green as she entered the intersection at the same time, Willard stated in his report.

The front left quarter panel of Hairston’s 2011 Lexus EX 350 collided with the right side of Duffy’s 2018 Explorer.

Hairston’s airbag was deployed, but Willard’s report indicated neither she nor Duffy was injured. There were no passengers.