Martinsville police officers recognized for their bravery and heroic acts

Two police officers who found themselves in a shootout with a Martinsville man were honored last week by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Martinsville Police Officer Jason Griffith and former MPD Officer Michael Panos, who is now a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, were recognized for their actions on New Year's Day 2020, when Panos was shot and Griffith managed to apprehend the shooter and provide first-aid to Panos until help arrived.

Thomas Joe Braxton, III, 39, was found guilty in Henry County Circuit Court earlier this month for the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer among other firearms, drugs and traffic offenses.

"He pointed his gun at me, looked at me in the face and shot me," Panos testified at Braxton's trial. "I heard another bullet and felt it as it whizzed by my head."

Panos and Griffith returned fire, shattering Braxton's pelvic bone and ending a potentially deadly altercation.

The incident began when Braxton failed to stop on Memorial Boulevard when Panos activated his emergency equipment, sending Panos and Griffith on a high-speed chase that ended several miles away in the parking lot of Glen Ridge Apartments on Theater Street in Henry County.