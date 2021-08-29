Martinsville police officers recognized for their bravery and heroic acts

Two police officers who found themselves in a shootout with a Martinsville man were honored last week by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Martinsville Police Officer Jason Griffith and former MPD Officer Michael Panos, who is now a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, were recognized for their actions on New Year's Day 2020, when Panos was shot and Griffith managed to apprehend the shooter and provide first-aid to Panos until help arrived.
Thomas Joe Braxton, III, 39, was found guilty in Henry County Circuit Court earlier this month for the attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer among other firearms, drugs and traffic offenses.
"He pointed his gun at me, looked at me in the face and shot me," Panos testified at Braxton's trial. "I heard another bullet and felt it as it whizzed by my head."
Panos and Griffith returned fire, shattering Braxton's pelvic bone and ending a potentially deadly altercation.
The incident began when Braxton failed to stop on Memorial Boulevard when Panos activated his emergency equipment, sending Panos and Griffith on a high-speed chase that ended several miles away in the parking lot of Glen Ridge Apartments on Theater Street in Henry County.
Braxton jumped from a 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup he was driving and ran to the rear of the Apartments with Panos leading Griffith in the chase for Braxton.
Braxton opened fire, striking Panos in the left arm.
Panos and Griffith exchanged rapid gunfire with Braxton until Braxton went down.
That's when Griffith ran to Braxton first, rolled him onto his stomach and handcuffed him. He then ran to Panos and began applying a tourniquet to Panos' arm while he radioed for backup and medical assistance.
Both Panos and Braxton were flown to area hospitals and have since recovered from their wounds.
Braxton is in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail awaiting sentencing on Dec. 22. He could get life in prison.
This year's VACP annual conference was held in Williamsburg, and this past Monday evening at the valor banquet, Panos and Griffith were both recognized for their bravery and heroic acts and Griffith was presented the VACO Award for Valor.
Panos had obligations out of state and was unable to attend the ceremony, so Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady received Panos's award on his behalf.
"We are extremely proud of these two excellent law enforcement officers and of the heroic professionalism they exhibited under extreme circumstances," a release from MPD stated.
