Martinsville Prison Farm on lockdown after COVID-19 case is confirmed

The Martinsville Prison Farm is on lockdown because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper said Monday morning that a supervisor at the farm had tested positive over the weekend, and three inmates are considered at higher risk because of close exposure.

Those three inmates have been isolated within the prison, and all inmates at the facility are under a 14-day quarantine.

The farm is located at 300 Clearview Drive.

"We have 42 beds at the facility but only 36 inmates at the time," Draper said. "Monday is the second day of the quarantine."

Draper said he was not able to lend any more details on the matter because of HIPAA privacy laws.

West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell said the Virginia Department of Health is on the case.

"Our process is to work with the infected person - in this case the supervisor -- to identify close contacts and interview and advise every one of them," Bell said. "Generally, close contacts should quarantine for 14 days, but contacts of close contacts aren't considered at risk.