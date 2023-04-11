The following are property transactions recorded in the City of Martinsville:

From Deborah Pritchett on Jan. 19 to Mark Arbogast: land on west side of Fourth Street, $25,000

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlate, trustee of the Theofilos G. Balabanis Trust Fund:

on Jan, 24, to Phillips Pinnacle Properties Corporation: property on east margin of Broad Street, $341,250

on Jan. 23, to The Family YMCA Inc. of 3 Starling Ave.: five tracts of land: 0.82 acre at Beaver Street and Smith Road; 4.57 acres at Glenn Street and Rucker Street; 2.07 acres at U.S. 220 and Beaver Street; 0.33 acre at Beaver Street; and 0.6 acre on Beaver Street, $714,000

on Jan. 24, to Eduardo G. Guerrero: lot on the east side of Hunting Ridge Road, $8,400

on Jan. 24 to Andrew J. Alexander III of Charlotte, North Carolina: 110 Ellsworth St. and 111 Maple St., $61,950

on Jan. 26 to Maddy Holdings LLC, 2676 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway: 117 Maple St., $39,000

on Jan. 30 to NBS Martinsville LLC of 1990 Fort Ave., Lynchburg: parcel on southwest side of SR 642, Ridgeway District, with 6.636 acres, and Chateau Terrace Apartments at 1515 Church St. $1,443,750

on Feb. 2, to Wise Developments LLC: 1.378 acres on north side of Commonwealth Boulevard, $904,837.50

on Feb. 6, to Ivan Rubiano and Krysandra Rubiano: 1121 Chatham Heights Road, 634 Fayette St., 115 Maple St., 119 Maple St., 114 Maple St., $204,315.30

From H&J Rentals to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke: lot on northeast side of Mica Street and lot on northwest side of Graves Street, $151,000

Deed of Gift from Charlie L. Martin Jr. and Bobbie J. Martin to Martin Electric LLC on Feb. 2: 813 Brookdale St.

Gift Deed from Crystal L Bowles on Sept. 26 to Jearld Adams: 500 Armstead Ave.

From HFT Legacy LLC to Donald R. Moore and Michelle L. Moore on Jan. 23: 1221 Pine Hall Road, $105,000

From XRPhoenix on Feb. 3 to Francisco J. Roman Noyola and Valentina Pastrana Noyola: 5 Sutherlin St., $17,000

From XRPhoenix Investments LLC on Jan 23 to Jay Neville July and Narima Jeffrey: lot on east side of Dillard Street and southwesterly side of D&W Railroad, $10,000

From Teresa M. Martin on Jan. 30 to Qualpoint Consulting Inc. of North Carolina: 1508 Chatham Road, $87,500

From Anthony S. Barker and Melissa D. Barker on Jan. 31 to Richard G. Hall and Jeanette I. Hall: 1007 Ainsley St., $110,000

From Laura Hensley (formerly Laura Hutchens) on Jan. 31 to Mark Stocks: 822 Hundley St., $40,000

Gift Deed from Joan Ziglar on Jan. 26 to Joan Ziglar and Frederick Dion Noel, husband and wife: 609 Orchard St.

Gift Deed from RS Housing LLC, Ralph Steven Soots, on Feb. 2 to Legendary Properties LLC of Virginia: 0.258 acre from north side of Roselawn Heights to west line of Barrows Mill Road,

From Tiny W. Wooding, sole heir of Charlie Fulton, to HFT Legacy LLC of Greensboro, N.C., on Jan. 31: lot on west side of High Street, $3,000

From Kenneth Wayne Draper Jr. on Dec. 16 to Draper Properties LLC: 207, 501 and 502 2nd St. and 208 Fayette St.

From Martinsville Home Buyers LLC on Jan. 26 to James R. Nichols: 117 Emmette St., $34,010

From Robert Eggleston and Ernest M. Eggleston III on Feb. 2 to Mark Arbogast and Anna Arbogast of Roanoke: Item 1, lot on Swanson Street and another lot that fronts 50 feet on Swanson Street, except for a parcel conveyed to John E. Dones and Willie Dones in 1964; Item 2, lot at southeast margin of Swanson Street; Item 3, 10-foot strip off the rear of lots on Swanson Street, $70,000

Gift Deed from Yonnie Marie Hairston, Cathy Young-Jones, Tommy Lee Young and Samuel Deon Young, to Gail Covita Young and Phillip Tyrone Young and Tanishia Rosa Young on Dec. 8: lots on west side of Second Street

Trustee’s Deed on Feb. 7 from Surety Trustees LLC of Alexandria to Lakeview Loan Services LLC c/o LoanCare of Virginia Beach: n on property conveyed in January 2013 from John W. Hatcher to Joseph V. Buonassissi and John A. Moffett Jr. in trust to secure mortgage: 1053 Graves St., $60,011.71

From NBM LLC to OG Capital LLC of Roanoke on Jan. 25: lot on westerly side of Prospect Hill Drive, $92,000

From Cynthia Ussery, executor of the estate of Theodore E. Ussery Jr., and Cynthia Ussery, and Cody Draper and Sarah Dru Draper on Jan. 24 to Tracy McKoy and Tiffany Haworth: Banks Road, $2,400

Notice of Lis Pendens: Robert James Oakley vs. Brian M. Gravely in Circuit Court for the City of Martinsville: claim for recession of deed from Oakley to Gravely and restoration of title to Oakley, regarding Lot 19 Royal Oaks Townhouses on Spruce St.

Memorandum of Lis Pendens: City of Martinsville vs. Gayle Levonia Smith aka Gayle Levonia Smith Lindsay: 212 Hold St., Martisville

Special Commissioner’s Deed: on Jan. 11, on behalf of Ruth Evette Lampkins-Hackney, Jerome G. Hackney, to FreWay Investment Group LLC, 20 E. Church St.: $8,500, deposited to the Court: property conveyed to the Hackneys from Aretha Lynn Lampkins-Miller and Steven I. Miller in 2004

Special Commissioner’s Deed: on Jan. 11, on behalf of W.B. Muse Jr., Michael Muse, Eric Muse, James T. Allen, Miriam D. Allen, Octavia Duke Longley, Loretta Duke Bianchi, Charlie Duke Jr., Quentin Duke, Reginald Duke, Stanley Duke, Betty Sue Duke, Beverly D. Duke aka Zakiyyah Ali, Stanley W. Duke Jr., Wayne W. Duke, George W. Hairston, James L. Watkins and Richard Snow, grantors, to Draper Properties LLC of 114 Oakview Drive, Martinsville: lot fronting 40 feet on Central Street, $500