The following are property transactions recorded in the City of Martinsville:

From Meinyon Hall-Woods on Feb. 22 to Mark Arbogast: 121 Big Jane Street, $47,500

From AF Housing, LLC on Feb. 21 to Mark Arbogast: property on the South side of Park Street, $39,000

From Benjamin F. Sharpe on Feb. 27 to Carl E. Scales II: property on the West side of Corn Tassel Trail, $225,000

From EWG Mulberry, LLC (signed by Connie Lee Green Nyholm, Trustee of Mollye Sue Greene Rhea Irrevocable Trust) on Feb. 24 to Bear Investment Properties LLC (signed by members John Patrick Favero and Joseph Favero): property on the northeast side of Mulberry Road, $373,220

From Jane O. Via by Lucas S. Warden, attorney-in-fact, on Feb. 21 to Yvette Brown and Kenneth Williams: three parcels on Cemetery Street, $1,500

Gift Deed from Venable Cook on Feb. 28 to Timothy Brooks: 321 Union Street

From William Frank Moorefield III and Judy Ramsey Moorefield, on March 2, to Matthew Lawrence Pinckard and Rebecca Jean Pinckard: property on the West side of Spruce Street, $158,000

Joshua M. McArthur and Deanna E. McArthur on March 13 to Mark Stocks: 602 Watt Street, $35,000

From Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation on Feb. 21 to Jerry Lee Burroughs: 1600 Roundabout Road, $94,002

From Sharod Real Estate, Inc. (by Doris Berry, president), on March 2 to Reshod Gevonte Harris and Kennedy Nikole Preston: 1708 Spruce Street Extension, $150,000

From Ronald B. Edwards on Feb. 27 to Frank Hodges and Tammy Hodges: 103 Stephens Street, $35,000

From Sabena Self Carter on March 7 to Antonio Gravely: 407 Third Street, $16,000

Gift Deed from Mary H. Gravely on March 3 to Tason L. Foreman Jr., Tayshon Foreman and LaCresha Townsend: 1205 Middle Street

From Curtis D. Carter on Feb. 28 to Barbara J. Parcell Shively: property on the Southwest side of Fayette Street, $50,000

Gift Deed from Maxin Gravely Pinkard on Dec. 9 to Kingdom Preneur 1, LLC: property on the West side of Third Street

From William E. Clevenger and Judy A. Clevenger on Feb. 23 to Melissa Fix and Curtis Jones Bennett III: 1210 Chatham Heights Road, $15,000

From Timothy Lynn Rogers on Feb. 26 to Susan Cobler Lilly to Rosario Huante: property on Spring and Woodrow Streets, $3,500

Johnny Wayne Byrd on March 8 to Priority Investment Properties, LLC: Lot #4 prepared for Lester Lumber Company, Inc. in 1938 and acquired by Johny Wayne Byrd in 1988, $5,000

From Deborah D. McNeil on March 9 to SPW Real Estate, LLC: Property on the West side of River Forest Place, $204,100

Bargain deed from Martinsville Mall, LLC on March 6 to Hull 2000, LLLP: Property on the Northeast side of Commonwealth Boulevard designated as Parcel 2 as shown on Subdivision of 39.599 acres in the name of Martinsville Mall, LLC, dated 2015

From Hull 2000, LLLP, on March 6 to Custom Building Management LLC: Property on the Northeast side of Commonwealth Boulevard designated as Parcel 2 as shown on Subdivision of 39.599 acres in the name of Martinsville Mall, LLC, dated 2015, $1,054,500

From Alfred Wayne Wright, on March 14 to Mavinstone Onyx LLC: Property on the Southside of Olympia Street, $18,000

From Linda S. Hamlet, on March 10 to Done Deal Home Buyers LLC: Property on the West side of Dye Plant Road, $25,000

From Steven Maurice Akdridge, beneficiary under the will of Patsy Jean Akridge, on March 10 to Elements Health and Wellness LLC: 1031 E. Church St., $210,000

Gift Deed from Linda Boardwine Robertson through her attorney-in-fact, Stephen M. Robertson, on March 15 to Hunter Daylan Holland: property on northwest margin of Askin Street

From Wyoming Tarpley III on March 20 to Jeremy Burgess and Whitney Shermane Moore on March 20: lot on northeast side for Forest Street, $140,000

From George Douglas Kasey, executor of the estate of Douglas Eugene Kasey, to Brent M. Foley and Tiffany M. Foley on March 21: 1020 Country Club Drive, $340,000

From Maxine Venita Mitchell and James Ronnie Carter on March 21 to OG Capital LLC: property on eastern margin of First Street at corner with F Street, $345,000

From Janet Marie M. Blankenship on March 23 to Carlos E. Bonilla-Velasquez: 704 Pace St., $55,000

Deed of Gift from Mark Arbogast to Mark Arbogast and Anna Arbogast: lot on west side of Fourth Street

Deed of Gift from Elizabeth K. Hammond on Feb. 13 to Joseph E. Durham and Louise H. Durham of Danville: lot on west side of Scuffle Hill Road

Gift Deed from Malachi Bus Myeed Muhammad on March 10 to Malvester Dixon Jr.: 610 Fayette Street

From Martinsville First Savings Bank on March 21 to Dee Anna Galloway: 1409 Rivermont Heights Road, $42,400

From Adan Zelaya on Nov. 8 to Jose Nain Yanes Dominguez and Lucero Alvarado Arias: lot on west side of Bridge Street, $20,000