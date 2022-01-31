Martinsville recognizes oldest standing structure in New York City with proclamation

The City of Martinsville recently issued a proclamation thanking the Sons of the Revolution for preserving Fraunces Tavern at 54 Pearl St., New York, NY.

The recognition of a tavern in New York by the City of Martinsville, over 500 miles apart, might seem a bit confusing at first, but with a little curiosity, a dollar bill and a natural interest in American history, the connection becomes clear.

It all started with Council Member Danny Turner’s two-year old hobby of checking the serial numbers on dollar bills.

“It’s just something I started doing,” said Turner. “Sometimes you find numbers with certain combinations that are more valuable than others.”

A quick look on eBay and other similar sites reveals, generally, the lower the serial number the higher the value among collectors.

But in this case, it wasn’t the lower number that gave Turner’s finding added value; it was the number itself.

“If the serial number is a date, I look it up on my phone and see what happened on that day,” Turner said.

Turner discovered he had a dollar bill with the serial number 17620115.

“So the year would be 1762, and the date would be Jan. 15,” said Turner. “I looked it up and found out that Fraunces Tavern opened on that date in New York City.”

Fraunces Tavern not only served as a watering hole for many of the Founding Fathers of the United States, but it is still open today, making it New York’s most historic bar and restaurant and the city’s oldest standing structure, according to the restaurant’s website.

The building is most famous as the site where, on Dec. 4, 1783, George Washington gathered a group of his officers, nine days after the last of the British troops left American soil, to thank them for their service and bid them an emotional farewell before returning home, wrote Col. Benjamin Tallmadge in his memoirs, the only first-hand account of Washington’s farewell.

Tallmadge’s account is on display in the museum portion above the restaurant and bar.

“Danny has a knack for finding interesting information on dollar bills,” said Mayor Kathy Lawson. “When he found this one he called me proposing to send it to the museum along with a proclamation signed by the two of us.”

Lawson said Assistant City Manager and Attorney Eric Monday was “very familiar” with the historic tavern and, knowing its history, prepared a proclamation of recognition.

“Fraunces Tavern was where George Washington said farewell to all his Revolutionary War officers, in 1783, so it’s particularly appropriate, and pretty awesome, frankly, that Mr. Turner found that dollar and figured out the historical importance the serial number corresponded to, given all the patriotic work he does on behalf of veterans,” said Monday who is a history buff of the period, and is on the board of directors of the MHC Historical Society and its past president.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki prepared a cover letter to go with the proclamation that says, in part: “In recognition of the 260th anniversary of Fraunces Tavern, please find enclosed a Proclamation from the City of Martinsville, Virginia signed by current Mayor Kathy C. Lawson, and former Mayor Danny Turner. The Proclamation acknowledges the historical significance of Fraunces Tavern as well as the efforts that have occurred to preserve this historical landmark.”

The Proclamation resolves “that the City of Martinsville, Virginia, named for a hero of the Revolution, General Joseph Martin, offers its sincere congratulations to Fraunces Tavern on the occasion of its 260th anniversary.”

After receiving the Proclamation, along with the framed dollar bill discovered by Turner, New York Sons of the Revolution Director Scott Dwyer wrote back by email on Jan. 14 thanking the City of Martinsville for the gift.

“Your package arrived just in time to include as part of our own acknowledgement of the anniversary,” wrote Dwyer.

“We sincerely thank the City of Martinsville for joining us in celebrating the 260th anniversary of patriot and tavern keeper Samuel Fraunces purchasing 54 Pearl Street, a building which played an important role in laying the foundation for the American Revolution,” Dwyer told the Bulletin. “We’re honored to hold in common with Martinsville a commitment to preserving and commemorating the history of the American Revolutionary Era.”

Said Lawson: “It’s these interesting things we can do paying tribute to others that sets us above others. We are most grateful to Council Member Turner for finding the currency and making this recognition happen.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.