Martinsville recommended to revert to a town in 2023

The City of Martinsville will become the Town of Martinsville effective July 1, 2023, exactly one year after City officials had requested and one year before County officials wanted.

"The draft version of the report will remain as such until staff is able to incorporate changes discussed in today's commission meeting," said Commission on Local Government Director David Conmy. "We hope to have the final report taken care of next week."

The draft will remain essentially intact, recommending the Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) between Henry County and Martinsville be accepted in its entirety.

Conmy made clear that although questions regarding the legality of the VSA have been raised, the commission is only required to determine if the proposal is in the best interest of the state and then to present its findings to a three-judge panel for review.

"The commission does not or cannot reach or conclude any questions regarding legality," said Conmy. "This will be determined by a court of local jurisdictions."

Conmy said the commission's recommendation is a "finding of fact only" and "not legal opinion."