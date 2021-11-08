Martinsville records second-highest unemployment rate in state

Martinsville's unemployment rate is second only to Petersburg of all localities in the state.
Numbers for September, published last month by the Virginia Employment Commission show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 6.8%, down from 7.2% in August and down from 7.2% last year.
Petersburg had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 8.3% and despite the ranking, the numbers are still well below the double-digit figures seen in the areas of highest unemployment in the state, including Martinsville, over the past decade.
The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.9%, down from 4.4% the month before and 7.9% the prior year.
In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in September, down from 4.1% in August and down from 6.5% in the same period the year before.
The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes the City of Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 4.4% for October, below the 5% rate in August and down from 8.7% last year.
Statewide, the unemployment rate is at 3.2%, down from 3.8% the month before and down from 6.4% a year ago.
The labor force in Henry County is 23,812 and 22,884 are employed, leaving 928 looking for work.
In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,561 with 5,184 employed, leaving 377 unemployed.
Patrick County has a labor force of 7,069 with 6,803 unemployed. There are 266 people noted as being without jobs in Patrick County.
The Virginia Employment Commission credits the latest figures as "primarily reflecting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it."
Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage points in September to 3.8%, which is 2.8% below the rate from a year ago.
According to household survey data in September, the labor force decreased by 3,859 to 4,244,196, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,606 to 159,786. The number of employed residents rose by 4,747 to 4,084,410.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell 0.4 percentage points from 5.2 to 4.8 percent.
In September, private sector employment increased by 7,500 jobs to 3,216,000, while public sector payrolls decreased by 4,800 jobs to 713,000. The loss of jobs within that sector occurred mainly in local government (-7,500 jobs), with employment increasing for both state government (+2,100 jobs) and federal government (+600 jobs).
Employment fell in six of 11 major industry sectors, increased in four, and was unchanged in one.
The largest job gain during September occurred in in professional and business services, with an increase of 9,900 jobs to 781,000. The second largest increase occurred in education and health services (+2,900 jobs) to 534,600. Manufacturing gained 2,000 jobs, rising to 239,000 and information gained 300 jobs to 65,700.
The largest job loss during September occurred in government with a decrease of 4,800 jobs to 713,000. The second largest decrease occurred in miscellaneous services (-3,700 jobs) to 181,500. Other decreases included leisure and hospitality services (-2,000 jobs) to 344,900; trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,100 jobs) to 653,500; finance (-600 jobs) to 203,200 and construction (-200 jobs) to 204,900. Mining was the only sector to see no change in employment compared to the previous month.
From September 2020 to September 2021, the VEC estimated, establishments in Virginia gained 73,000 jobs, an increase of 1.9%. In September, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 69,300 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 3,700 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases.
The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 23,800 jobs (+3.1%). The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 19,300 jobs (+5.9%). Trade and transportation experienced the third largest over-the-year job gain of 10,500 jobs (+1.6%). Education and health services employment rose by 9,900 jobs (+1.9%), manufacturing added 6,000 jobs (+2.6%), and construction added 3,700 jobs (+1.8%). Employment in government also increased, up 3,700 jobs (+0.5%). Within government, only local government saw an over-the-year increase in jobs, up 10,500 jobs. Both federal and state government employment decreased over-the-year, losing 5,300 and 1,500 jobs respectively.
Other increases occurred in miscellaneous services, up 1,100 jobs (+0.6%) and mining, up 900 jobs (13.2%). Finance saw the largest job loss over-the-year, declining by 5,700 jobs (-2.7%). Information was the other industry which saw employment decline, losing 200 jobs (-0.3%).
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.