Martinsville records second-highest unemployment rate in state

Martinsville's unemployment rate is second only to Petersburg of all localities in the state.

Numbers for September, published last month by the Virginia Employment Commission show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 6.8%, down from 7.2% in August and down from 7.2% last year.

Petersburg had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 8.3% and despite the ranking, the numbers are still well below the double-digit figures seen in the areas of highest unemployment in the state, including Martinsville, over the past decade.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.9%, down from 4.4% the month before and 7.9% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in September, down from 4.1% in August and down from 6.5% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes the City of Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 4.4% for October, below the 5% rate in August and down from 8.7% last year.

Statewide, the unemployment rate is at 3.2%, down from 3.8% the month before and down from 6.4% a year ago.