Martinsville region prepares as tricky-to-forecast system could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday

Depending on the track of a tricky-to-forecast low-pressure system, the Martinsville and Henry County area may see 2 to 4 inches of snow on Friday.

With the threat of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed the area under a winter weather advisory Friday.

But just to the west, Patrick County is under a winter storm warning and could see snowfall totals up to 6 inches, more in higher elevations.

All school districts already were under virtual learning days on Friday, and Martinsville City Public Schools sent out an email saying that all meals for Friday and Saturday would be delivered today (Thursday).

National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Sporer said the area will see snow showers Friday morning, but the heaviest periods will not arrive until midday Friday.

Road crews are planning to pretreat roads, bridges and overpasses.

“The morning will not be so bad, but you will see conditions worsening later in the day,” Sporer said on Friday's storm system.

Temperatures will play a factor in the precipitation, meaning the area may see a mix of rain and snow at some point Friday.