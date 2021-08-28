Martinsville restaurant owner and City Council member calls on the community to get vaccinated

Tammy Pearson, a business owner and member of the Martinsville City Council, on Friday implored residents who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot.
Pearson, speaking during a press conference at her restaurant in Uptown Martinsville, cited a recent article in the Martinsville Bulletin and her personal experiences with the virus as inspiring her to speak and to call for more vaccinations.
"After reading the Sunday, August 15th Martinsville Bulletin front-page article entitled 'They didn't think I would live' about Pam Hudson and her near-death experience from COVID-19 along with her continued struggles, I was incredibly moved by her story, and I am so thankful she is here with me today," Pearson said.
Hudson, a nurse at the Ravenel Oncology Center in Martinsville, sat nearby while Pearson shared her harrowing story of surviving a bout with COVID-19 that nearly claimed her life and describing the death of her cousin Amy Ferguson, who was a long-time Henry County school teacher.
"If you are not scared and terrified of what this could mean for our community, let me remind you - shutting down of businesses, high unemployment, consumer goods shortages, virtual education for our children, not being able to see our loved ones, hospital overcrowding and more and more of our friends, family and neighbors getting sick or even dying," Pearson said.
In the article, Hudson made a simple plea for everyone to get vaccinated and wear their masks, and when Pearson asked her if she wanted to say a few words, she repeated the request.
"I'm what they call a long-hauler," Hudson said. "I'm still on a walker and have a long road of recovery ahead of me. I would encourage everyone to take this thing seriously and get vaccinated."
Pearson said as an incentive to encourage more people in the community to get vaccinated, she had a gift for anyone that gets the shot.
"I am offering every unvaccinated person in Martinsville and Henry County who gets fully vaccinated something really special, a pulled pork sandwich, smoked by us, and if you like, you can even get it with our extra hot, limited time 'COVID killer' sauce from our new upcoming barbecue restaurant opening in a few months," Pearson said. "But since that restaurant is not yet open, come by and enjoy your free sandwich at Wild Magnolia or Shindig."
Pearson, who owns the restaurants with her husband, Will, noted that the incentive applied to "nearly 38,572 people in Martinsville and Henry County who have yet to get fully vaccinated," and she challenged other restaurants and businesses to consider adding an incentive to their products or services for people to get vaccinated.
"I hope these incentives are not the only reason a person gets the vaccine and I do realize it is a personal choice," Pearson said. "Yet, if it helps, even just a little, then I'm encouraging fellow businesses to not ask 'why' but instead ask 'why not' take action to help."
Pearson asked anyone that decided to provide added value for those who become fully vaccinated to let her know and she would help promote them along with her restaurants "as we come together for our community."
Said Pearson: "Instead of taking two steps forward and three steps back with this pandemic, let's run, not walk, to get vaccinated and take action together as fellow citizens, businesses and one community in Martinsville and Henry County.
