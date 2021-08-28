Martinsville restaurant owner and City Council member calls on the community to get vaccinated

In the article, Hudson made a simple plea for everyone to get vaccinated and wear their masks, and when Pearson asked her if she wanted to say a few words, she repeated the request.

"I'm what they call a long-hauler," Hudson said. "I'm still on a walker and have a long road of recovery ahead of me. I would encourage everyone to take this thing seriously and get vaccinated."

Pearson said as an incentive to encourage more people in the community to get vaccinated, she had a gift for anyone that gets the shot.

"I am offering every unvaccinated person in Martinsville and Henry County who gets fully vaccinated something really special, a pulled pork sandwich, smoked by us, and if you like, you can even get it with our extra hot, limited time 'COVID killer' sauce from our new upcoming barbecue restaurant opening in a few months," Pearson said. "But since that restaurant is not yet open, come by and enjoy your free sandwich at Wild Magnolia or Shindig."

Pearson, who owns the restaurants with her husband, Will, noted that the incentive applied to "nearly 38,572 people in Martinsville and Henry County who have yet to get fully vaccinated," and she challenged other restaurants and businesses to consider adding an incentive to their products or services for people to get vaccinated.