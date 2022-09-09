Martinsville restaurant places 5th in national contest

Checkered Pig BBQ in Martinsville is no stranger to winning, and on Monday they proved they’ve still got it when it comes to cooking ribs.

The Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada, has been home to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off since 1989 and draws the best in the business from all over the country.

This year Checkered Pig placed fifth as they faced-off against 20 other professional cookers in the six-day event that began on Aug. 31 and ended Monday.

BJ’s BBQ, also from Sparks, took first-place this year along with a trophy and a $10,000 check. Second-place was awarded to Porky Chicks BBQ from Fayetteville, Arkansas and Back Forty Texas Barbecue from Pleasant Hill, California came in third. Carson City BBQ finished fourth and Checkered Pig BBQ took the $500 prize with a fifth-place finish.

Checkered Pig won the first-place prize in 2004, took fourth in 2007 and placed fifth in 2012.

In 2014 the Martinsville restaurant captured fifth-place, in 2016 it took home Best Sauce honors and in 2018 and 2019 it won second place two years in a row.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Checkered Pig is owned by Tommy and Lisa Houston. Tommy was once a firefighter and at a firehouse event he volunteered to roast a pig. The results gave him enough confidence to build his own pit and begin a catering business on the side.

After 17 years of getting it right, he was ready to make cooking barbecue his sole occupation.

In 1997, Tommy and Lisa opened Pigs R Us at 1014 Liberty St. in Martinsville. Eventually the name was changed to The Checkered Pig, but the BBQ, ribs, brisket, chicken and sauces are the same as they were the day they opened.

The Houstons have won more than 250 awards nationwide and have a second restaurant by the same name at 155 Crown Drive in Danville.

The 34th Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off is slated for Aug. 30 through Sept. 4, 2023 at the Nugget in Sparks.