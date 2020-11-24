Martinsville Salvation Army shares hope with others

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas those red Salvation Army kettles and the sound of someone ringing a bell nearby is a familiar sight and sound of the season.
But with the pandemic at a peak, the familiar stream of shoppers and sightseers dropping spare change into a kettle as they go by will be different, and so are expectations.
Lt. Bradley Mumford is in charge of the Martinsville Salvation Army and says his group have a goal of raising $50,000 this year, slightly lower than last year.
“We began the kettles on Nov. 13 and will continue through Dec. 24,” Mumford said. “We have nine different locations.”
The money raised serves the public in ways that may not be familiar with many.
“The kettles, the angel tree, lighting and housing assistance and feeding is really the heartbeat of the Salvation Army,” Mumford said. “I want everybody to understand we don’t stop everything to ring the bell.”
Feeding the hungry
The Martinsville Salvation Army location at 603 Memorial Blvd. S. is also a feeding site, serving as many as 200 meals a week.
“During the holidays we’re going to be cutting back to 100 hot meals, and that’s every Wednesdays from 12 until 1 p.m.,” Mumford said. “We do it outside in front of the building.
“Volunteers arrive about 8:30 a.m., and then at noon they drive up and stay in their vehicle, and we serve the meals to-go style.
“It’s very nutritious—it’s a well-rounded meal.”
Mumford said a special Christmas dinner has been planned for Dec. 16 from noon to 1 p.m.
Providing assistance
People knock on the doors of the Salvation Army daily with various problems and concerns.
“There are a lot of needs that come through our door, and we serve with utility assistance and housing rental assistance,” Mumford said. “We’re serving about 25 people a month.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot on a monthly basis, but you start multiplying that 12 times out of the year, and that’s a lot of people that come through your door.
“We hear a lot of mind-blowing stories of how people were middle-classed, you had everything, and, all of a sudden, a crisis hits, and it’s like—boom—here they find themselves at the Salvation Army asking for help on their light bill.”
Because of COVID-19 a person requesting assistance must call and schedule an appointment.
“We’re still doing the same thing, we’re just having to do it a little differently,” Mumford said. “The Salvation Army has not once closed its doors.”
Whether it’s food, clothing, shelter or a prayer, the Salvation Army in Martinsville is ready to lend a hand.
“Some people, when they knock on you door, you know you can’t help them—five minutes into the conversation you know they’re just not going to meet the credentials, but if I had to say we’re different—we take time to listen—take time to just hear them out,” Mumford said. “I had a young lady a couple of days ago to knock on our door and she was just in tears, heartbroken.
“She started telling me her story and it was a really heart-wrenching story—domestic.
“I knew there was not much I could do—we gave her some resources and numbers to call, but that prayer of hope that I was able to provide just solidified that moment for her and that’s all she needed.
“I think she just needed somebody to listen to her and she hadn’t had that in a very long time.”
The angel tree
Mumford describes the Salvation Army angel tree, a Christmas tree near the entrance to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard, as a representation of the lives of local children in need.
“The angel tree provides hope for heartbroken children,” Mumford said. “it’s really rough this time of year—especially on children and especially during a pandemic.
Mumford’s wife, Lt. Ashley Mumford, also wears the Salvation Army uniform and works with her husband.
“My wife and I want to express to the community to please take the time to reconsider your position this year,” Mumford said. “You can pull an angel off the angel tree at Walmart or call the office here and request an angel.
“You pick an angel, then you go and shop for the toys, and then you bring them back to the drop-off site with the angel tag attached to the bag of toys.”
Angel tree drop-off locations this year include the Salvation Army, Walmart, Cricket Wireless and Belk on Commonwealth Boulevard, and Lester Hardware on Liberty Street.
At 9 a.m. on Dec. 21 the Martinsville Salvation Army will be distributing Christmas gifts to 480 needy children in 180 families.
Said Mumford: “Hope means many different things, but ultimately it’s positive and that’s what we do—share hope with others.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
