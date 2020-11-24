Martinsville Salvation Army shares hope with others

Whether it’s food, clothing, shelter or a prayer, the Salvation Army in Martinsville is ready to lend a hand.

“Some people, when they knock on you door, you know you can’t help them—five minutes into the conversation you know they’re just not going to meet the credentials, but if I had to say we’re different—we take time to listen—take time to just hear them out,” Mumford said. “I had a young lady a couple of days ago to knock on our door and she was just in tears, heartbroken.

“She started telling me her story and it was a really heart-wrenching story—domestic.

“I knew there was not much I could do—we gave her some resources and numbers to call, but that prayer of hope that I was able to provide just solidified that moment for her and that’s all she needed.

“I think she just needed somebody to listen to her and she hadn’t had that in a very long time.”

The angel tree

Mumford describes the Salvation Army angel tree, a Christmas tree near the entrance to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard, as a representation of the lives of local children in need.