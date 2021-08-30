Martinsville School Board has attorney and could be seeking a way to thwart merger under reversion

With a meeting and public hearing scheduled next week to review details of Martinsville’s plan to revert to a town in Henry County, there are signs that the Martinsville City School Board is looking for a way to stall the process and possibly stop the merger of school districts altogether.
Reversion would merge many government offices, including courts, services and the two school districts, which could mean that some schools could be closed and attendance zones redefined.
But MCPS has scheduled a special meeting in closed session at the school board office at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday “for discussion and consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members, attorneys or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation,” the agenda states.
The issue at hand could be a portion of a state statute that says merger of school districts requires a vote of school boards, which has not occurred so far during a process that began late in 2019. Two formal public presentations and a public hearing are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday at the New College Institute.
Late Monday afternoon MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard confirmed that the board had hired outside counsel, Lindsay C. Brubaker, an attorney with the Botkin-Rose law firm in Harrisonburg, although it’s unclear when that might have occurred and whether that hiring was formally approved at a public meeting. The Bulletin has no published record of the board’s retaining Brubaker.
Ray Reynolds, a candidate for the Henry County School Board from the Collinsville District, said he is hearing about threats of a legal proceeding.
“I talk to [Henry County] school board members on a regular basis, and I have an open line with [Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy] Strayer, and some of the dialogue I’ve had with people says the Martinsville School Board is talking to a lawyer to file an injunction on reversion and force them [City Council] to come up with another plan,” Reynolds said.
The angst between Martinsville’s school board and its City Council became public on Aug. 21, when the agenda for a Saturday morning school board meeting included a joint session with council members, but they didn’t show.
“I don’t know why,” Superintendent Zeb Talley said. “They said they would meet with us at a later time.”
Talley said Janie Fulcher, his executive assistant and the clerk of the board, had spoken with city officials and could provide more information about the canceled meeting.
“I did not speak with anyone from council, nor did anyone from council contact me regarding a reason for not attending,” Fulcher said by email the following Monday.
But Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said City Manager Leon Towarnicki provided a copy to the Bulletin of their notification to both Talley and Dillard of the council’s intentions:
“City Council members will not be meeting with the School Board this Saturday as part of your Board retreat, requesting instead the closed session meeting as originally discussed.” Towarnicki wrote. “Could you please coordinate with other members of the School Board and attempt to find a suitable date/time in the near future.”
“I didn’t know anything about it until after it had been canceled,” council member Danny Turner said. “What I was told is when council found out the media was going to be there, they insisted the meeting be held in private, and the school board wouldn’t agree to it, so it got canceled.”
Dillard agreed to talk to the Bulletin on the following Wednesday after she got off of work, but she failed to call and didn’t respond to an email the following day.
Bishop J.C. Richardson of Mount Sinai Church in Martinsville questioned City Council about the canceled meeting with the school board during the public comment period of last week’s regular meeting.
“The article in the Martinsville Bulletin, Sunday, Aug. 22, titled ‘Council pulls out of joint meeting,’ raised a number of questions,” Richardson said. “We have already seen a level of secrecy related to conversations about reversion that are rather troubling and yes, we have been made aware that what you are doing, and the way that you are doing it is entirely legal, but as much as the civil rights era was based on confronting and addressing legislation that has been signed into law, and we all know that many of those laws were immoral, unethical and totally devoid of any Christian foundation.
“Because secrecy is legal does not mean that it is moral, just, or fair.”
Instead of rescheduling a meeting with the City Council, the school board scheduled the closed meeting, which could include discussion of a piece of Virginia Code that suggests that consolidation of the schools through reversion might require the approval of the school board.
In part, Section 22.1 says “No school division shall be divided or consolidated without the consent of the school board thereof and the governing body of the county or city affected or, if a town comprises the school division, of the town council.”
The Martinsville School Board neither has had input nor been asked to give its consent to the consolidation of the city school system into the county schools when reversion takes place.
“It would probably be more appropriate for the school board to comment” on that, Talley said Monday.
Dillard responded by email: “I will give you a comment on Wednesday.”
All members of City Council were asked for comment on the Virginia code section, and none responded.
“Feel free to contact our reversion attorney, Stephen Piepgrass,” Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said.
Piepgrass said that, technically, there will be no consolidation of schools as a result of reversion.
“In the case of the City of Martinsville’s reversion, there is no consolidation of school divisions; rather, the City’s school division will dissolve and cease to exist by operation of law,” Piepgrass wrote by email. “The county will then be the only school division operating in the area formerly covered by the county and city school divisions.
“The code section dealing with consent of school boards in cases of consolidation therefore does not apply.”
If the school board were to bring action against City Council to halt or stall the reversion process, it was unclear who might represent the school board. Monday also was representing the school board as of October 2019, when a former student sued the district.
Monday did not respond when asked if he still served as the Martinsville schools attorney, and Talley again referred the question to Dillard, who then revealed the board had retained Brubaker.
