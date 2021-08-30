Martinsville School Board has attorney and could be seeking a way to thwart merger under reversion

“City Council members will not be meeting with the School Board this Saturday as part of your Board retreat, requesting instead the closed session meeting as originally discussed.” Towarnicki wrote. “Could you please coordinate with other members of the School Board and attempt to find a suitable date/time in the near future.”

“I didn’t know anything about it until after it had been canceled,” council member Danny Turner said. “What I was told is when council found out the media was going to be there, they insisted the meeting be held in private, and the school board wouldn’t agree to it, so it got canceled.”

Dillard agreed to talk to the Bulletin on the following Wednesday after she got off of work, but she failed to call and didn’t respond to an email the following day.

Bishop J.C. Richardson of Mount Sinai Church in Martinsville questioned City Council about the canceled meeting with the school board during the public comment period of last week’s regular meeting.