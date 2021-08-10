Martinsville schools find first case of COVID-19 on first day of school

A case of COVID-19 has already been discovered in Martinsville City Schools.

Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our school division is informing parents and guardians that a student or staff member has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)," Cooper wrote. "This person was on the school premises on Monday, Aug. 9 and did have direct exposure to other members of our community."

The letter states that the school will remain open and the local health department is working to determine who had close contact with the infected person.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although close contact for an adult means being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period, the rule does not apply to students in grades K-12 as long as they are wearing masks.

The Martinsville City School Board approved a Back-To-School Plan that mandated everyone on Martinsville school property wear a mask when indoors.