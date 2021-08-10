Martinsville schools find first case of COVID-19 on first day of school

A case of COVID-19 has already been discovered in Martinsville City Schools.
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our school division is informing parents and guardians that a student or staff member has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)," Cooper wrote. "This person was on the school premises on Monday, Aug. 9 and did have direct exposure to other members of our community."
The letter states that the school will remain open and the local health department is working to determine who had close contact with the infected person.
Although close contact for an adult means being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period, the rule does not apply to students in grades K-12 as long as they are wearing masks.
The Martinsville City School Board approved a Back-To-School Plan that mandated everyone on Martinsville school property wear a mask when indoors.
"The Virginia Department of Health recommends that people with close contact exposure who are not fully vaccinated stay home (quarantine) for 14 days after their last exposure," the letter stated. "Staying home for 14 days after exposure is the safest option for people who are not fully vaccinated."
Cooper reminded parents to monitor their child's health and the health of other family members for COVID-19 symptoms.
The letter encouraged anyone feeling sick to stay at home from school or work even if the symptoms are mild, avoid close contact with sick people and get the COVID-19 vaccine if eligible.
Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley and Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Parker Gunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
