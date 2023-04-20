Although the Virginia State Police compile and release crime report data for localities throughout the Commonwealth in mid-summer, Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher has already shared the data for his jurisdiction.

At the regular Council meeting in March, Fincher unveiled the annual police report for the city of Martinsville that will be included in the VSP report later this summer.

"The numbers we included in the report are from 2022 and they are what is currently in the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)," Fincher told the Bulletin. "The state will take that data in NIBRS to create their report."

Eddie Cassady was the police chief in 2022 and Fincher became the new police chief upon Cassady's retirement at the end of the year. For that reason, Fincher said, Cassady deserved the credit for a 10.85% decrease in crime over the previous year.

In violent crime, there were no homicides in Martinsville in 2022, down from one in 2021; there were 13 sexual assaults, reduced from 16 in the previous year; and aggravated assaults were down from 43 to 34.

In property crime, burglaries dropped from 32 to 28; larcenies declined from 262 to 235; motor vehicle thefts were at 24, just under 25 in the previous year; and arsons were down from three to one.

In total, the number of crimes in 2022 totaled 345, down from 387 in 2021.

The number of traffic crashes has been in gradual decline within the city limits for the past two years, while injuries involved in those crashes increased slightly in the past year.

The number of summons issued peaked in 2017 at 3,760 and has been declining steadily ever since. In 2021, there were 2,567 summons issued in the city and in 2022 there were 2,324.

Officer-initiated calls for service have exceeded citizen-initiated calls since 2016, but the total number of calls has declined from a peak of 100,000 in 2018 to under 45,000 in 2022.

The top 10 calls for service in 2022 were: Call by phone, 1,828; dog/animal calls, 1,100; extra patrol/vacation checks, 743; well-being checks, 665; miscellaneous, 656; alarm businesses, 556; suspicious circumstances, 531; disturbances, 492; 911 open line/hang-up, 479; traffic crash with no injury, 415.

Drug offense were up slightly from 205 to 212 in the past year, but down significantly from its peak of 426 in 2018.

Fincher said that all employees at the Martinsville Police Department, including officers and civilians, are certified in the administration of NARCAN. NARCAN, or naloxone, is a narcotic that can be used to treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.

The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) received $7,000 for alcohol and $5,600 for speed enforcement from the Division of Motor Vehicles this past year. The grants are given to jurisdictions in an effort to reduce accidents, injuries and even deaths related to vehicle crashes, Fincher said. The money is used to fund overtime for officers to work RADAR and enforce DUI laws.

Federal funding in the amount of $23,347 was made available to the MPD to help support efforts regarding public safety or crime prevention. The money can be used for technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support and information systems for criminal justice programs.

The MPD used its federal grant money in 2022 to purchase uniform jackets ($4,764), evidence cameras ($5,064), ballistic shields ($6,257), and a computer voice stress analyzer ($7,262).

There are 22 Neighborhood Resource Office districts in the city. The program allows each neighborhood to have a point of contact within the police department who can address issues and build relationships within the community, Fincher said. The program is intended to address non-emergency situations.

The MPD is an accredited agency through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. The Department was first accredited in 1998 and reaccredited in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.