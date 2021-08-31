Martinsville Seven receive pardons from governor

“This is not something that just happened overnight,” said. “This is a result of months and years of advocacy. … This is a day that we will be able to go back to our family members, young and old, and tell them the story of injustice but also to tell them that you will never give up the fight for justice. If we band together and work together and fight together we can acquire the end that we seek, because the Martinsville Seven is just one story … of many that have occurred day in and day out.”