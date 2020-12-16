Martinsville sheriff issues much stricter new rules for people entering City Hall

As of Thursday the Virginia Department of Health reports that there have been 862 residents of Martinsville who have contracted COVID-19, and 27 of them have died, and there have been 84 hospitalizations. The city's average cases per 100,000 population for the past seven days is 85.3, and for 14 days it's 1,062, among the highest in the state.

The order, written and requested by Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday on behalf of Draper, states that everyone seeking entry to City Hall will do so through the front security checkpoint and must complete a questionnaire to the satisfaction of the deputy manning the checkpoint.

That questionnaire has been substantially expanded.

“There are a lot more questions on the new one,” said Maj. Laura Hopkins of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office. “The old one just asked if you were having any symptoms.”

Monday said the questionnaire was updated to fulfill new regulatory requests.

"The order was updated to reflect recommendations - particularly specific questionnaire questions - that the Virginia Supreme Court made for court operations statewide,” Monday wrote by email.