Martinsville sheriff issues much stricter new rules for people entering City Hall

Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper has amended his original order regulating access to the Martinsville Municipal Building during the pandemic, spelling out in greater detail what is not allowed and including an expanded questionnaire that must be completed by everyone who enters the building.
This amended order was signed by Judge G. Carter Greer one day before a City Council meeting last week in a crowded council chambers, where 27 people were seated, many of them next to each other.
At that meeting, a recognition ceremony honoring outgoing council member Jim Woods, included handshakes and hugs and council members' posing while standing next to one another without face coverings.
Council member Jennifer Bowles was the only exception.
“Guilty as charged,” council member Danny Turner said when asked about his participation in the ceremony without a face covering.
The event was as awkward as it was emotional. Several members, including Woods, teared-up, and Mayor Kathy Lawson suggested everyone stand together for a photograph near their seats instead of posing on the main floor, as is the usual practice.
Bowles was wearing her mask, but Lawson and Woods, who were standing, were not.
Turner and council member Chad Martin impulsively joined in at Lawson’s request, without their face coverings.
The original order encouraged everyone to practice social distancing “to the greatest extent possible” and to not make physical contact with another person.
The new order adds that everyone inside the building “shall maintain a distance of six feet from any other person at all times” and mandates the practice of social distancing.
The CDC defines social distancing as "the practice of increasing the space between individuals and decreasing the frequency of contact to reduce the risk of spreading a disease (ideally to maintain at least 6 feet between all individuals, even those who are asymptomatic).”
The prior order did not require the use of face coverings and included a rule requiring anyone sneezing or coughing to cover the nose and mouth when doing so.
The amended version eliminates the sneezing and coughing rule, but requires everyone to “wear a face covering that is in compliance with CDC recommendations,” with the exception of city employees who are in their offices during regular working hours.
Support Local Journalism
The original order required everyone to used hand sanitizer after being admitted to the building “if available.”
The amended order requires everyone to use hand sanitizer without regard to its availability.
As before, the order warns if anyone does not comply with these rules, he or she will be “immediately removed from the building and shall not be readmitted."
As of Thursday the Virginia Department of Health reports that there have been 862 residents of Martinsville who have contracted COVID-19, and 27 of them have died, and there have been 84 hospitalizations. The city's average cases per 100,000 population for the past seven days is 85.3, and for 14 days it's 1,062, among the highest in the state.
The order, written and requested by Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday on behalf of Draper, states that everyone seeking entry to City Hall will do so through the front security checkpoint and must complete a questionnaire to the satisfaction of the deputy manning the checkpoint.
That questionnaire has been substantially expanded.
“There are a lot more questions on the new one,” said Maj. Laura Hopkins of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office. “The old one just asked if you were having any symptoms.”
Monday said the questionnaire was updated to fulfill new regulatory requests.
"The order was updated to reflect recommendations - particularly specific questionnaire questions - that the Virginia Supreme Court made for court operations statewide,” Monday wrote by email.
The new questionnaire requires a printed name, and asks if the applicant has in the past 14 days traveled outside the United States, been in close contact with anyone who has been outside the U.S., experiencing or experienced a fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
The questions regarding a fever and a cough are asked twice on the new form.
The questionnaire also asks if one has, in the past 14 days, been close to someone who has experienced any of the symptoms mentioned, been directed to quarantine, isolate, or self-monitor, been diagnosed with COVID-19, or living with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Finally, the person completing the form must answer whether they have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for the results and then sign and date it.
Upon Greer’s signature, the new order will remain in effect at all times and only may be amended or rescinded by another order from the same court.
