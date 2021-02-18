 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martinsville shooting site gets permission to reopen without alcohol
0 comments
breaking editor's pick topical featured

Martinsville shooting site gets permission to reopen without alcohol

{{featured_button_text}}

A Martinsville restaurant that was the scene of a deadly shootout two weeks ago is back open for business after being shut down by the health department for violating COVID-19 restrictions that night.

The restaurant also permanently has lost its liquor license, but that had no bearing on the health department's decision to allow it to reopen.

A shootout inside the restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall in Martinsville on Feb. 5 left two people dead and two others seriously wounded.

Police said the altercation began in the bar area of the restaurant, and the shooting occurred after 10 p.m., the time restaurants in Virginia are required to stop serving alcohol because of COVID-19 restrictions.

El Norteno

El Norteno Mexican Restaurant at Patrick Henry Mall.

“A member of our environmental health team was inspecting a dozen properties for mask-enforcement reasons on the night in question,” said Nancy Bell, population health manager and spokesperson for West Piedmont Health District. “He arrived at El Norteno just after the shooting occurred and remained in his vehicle until the scene was cleared.”

shooting_el_norteno

El Norteno restaurant is located in the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville.

She said the health department suspended the restaurant’s license on Feb. 8, “based on documented face-mask violations on the evening in question.”

Darrin Doss, an environmental health manager for the Virginia Department of Health, said, "Environmental health staff conducted a follow-up inspection subsequent to the permit suspension to review El Norteno’s mitigation plan to ensure no further violations of executive orders regarding COVID-19 would occur.

“Based on these observations, the West Piedmont Health District moved to rescind the summary suspension based upon these observations and the restaurant’s reasonable assurance the reasons for the summary suspension were satisfactorily mitigated.”

shooting_abc_agent2

Agents inspect vehicles in the parking lot of El Norteno.

The day after the shooting, the restaurant's owners, Salvador Ruiz and Jessica Gonzalez, through El Norteno Mexican Restaurant Inc., gave up their right to serve alcohol on the premises ever again.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Following an initial investigation by ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement of a shooting at El Norteno on Feb. 5, the licensee surrendered its license voluntarily and permanently on Feb. 6,” said Valerie Hubbard, ABC’s senior public relations specialist. “This means this establishment can no longer purchase or sell alcoholic beverages.

“By signing the License Surrender Agreement, El Norteno knowingly and voluntarily waived its right to a hearing in accordance with the Code of Virginia.”

El Norteno became the first restaurant in the West Piedmont Health District to be shut down because of COVID-19 violations.

Although the cancellation of the alcohol license was permanent, the closure by the health department includes a process for mitigation.

The health department requires the management of the establishment to present a satisfactory plan that includes specific changes that will be made in order to bring the business into compliance.

"In essence, they created a plan that we could verify compliance with the executive orders and hold them accountable for future violations,”  Bell said.

shooting_statepolice3

VSP Investigators on Saturday afternoon where two people were killed and two were seriously injured in a shootout at El Norteno restaurant.

On Wednesday, the restaurant posted a statement on its Facebook page:

"El Norteño Mexican Restaurant would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims and families of the tragic event of February 5, 2021. Our hearts are broken that lives were lost and many were injured.

"We appreciate the quick response of our courageous law enforcement agencies from across the region, paramedics, and first responders. As we move forward from this tragic event, we are taking extra precautions to ensure safety in all areas, especially COVID-19.

shooting_fincher1

MPD Deputy Chief Rob Fincher points to an area near two cars parked near the entrance to El Norteno restaurant.

"We look forward to reuniting with our customers and friends who have always been there for us.”

But a winter storm bringing rain, sleet, ice and snow arrived Wednesday night and continued through the day on Thursday, preventing the restaurant from opening as planned.

About 10 a.m. on Thursday another post was made to Facebook:

“Good morning Norteno family. We will be closed today due to bad weather. Stay safe see you soon."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robinhood CEO grilled at GameStop hearing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Vigil at El Norteno

Vigil at El Norteno

  • Updated

China Martin, a resident of Martinsville, coordinated a vigil Tuesday evening for the victims who died Friday night at a shootout at El Norten…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert