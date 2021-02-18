Martinsville shooting site gets permission to reopen without alcohol

A Martinsville restaurant that was the scene of a deadly shootout two weeks ago is back open for business after being shut down by the health department for violating COVID-19 restrictions that night.

The restaurant also permanently has lost its liquor license, but that had no bearing on the health department's decision to allow it to reopen.

A shootout inside the restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall in Martinsville on Feb. 5 left two people dead and two others seriously wounded.

Police said the altercation began in the bar area of the restaurant, and the shooting occurred after 10 p.m., the time restaurants in Virginia are required to stop serving alcohol because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“A member of our environmental health team was inspecting a dozen properties for mask-enforcement reasons on the night in question,” said Nancy Bell, population health manager and spokesperson for West Piedmont Health District. “He arrived at El Norteno just after the shooting occurred and remained in his vehicle until the scene was cleared.”

She said the health department suspended the restaurant’s license on Feb. 8, “based on documented face-mask violations on the evening in question.”