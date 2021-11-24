Martinsville shopping campaign begins

VisitMartinsville is launching its third annual holiday shopping initiative this week in support of local craftspeople and venues this holiday season.

The 25 Days of Christmas campaign highlights products made in Martinsville-Henry County and local experiences that can be enjoyed with friends and family.

The holiday countdown will be launched Monday on the VisitMartinsville Facebook page. Each day the VisitMartinsville team will reveal one local product or experience that could be given as a gift option this year.

Throughout the 25 days, VisitMartinsville also will do giveaways from some of the products and experiences being showcased.

“We want to increase the awareness of the unique products and experiences available here in Martinsville – Henry County, VA”, stated Kelly Rowland, Tourism Marketing and Client Relations Manager for Martinsville – Henry County, in a press release.

To learn more about local shopping opportunities, go to www.visitmartinsville.com/where-to-shop.

