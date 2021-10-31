Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR Hall of Fame plan yearlong celebration for track's 75th anniversary

The year 2022 will set off a yearlong celebration by Martinsville Speedway to honor the track’s 75th anniversary.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said Sunday that the anniversary celebrations next year won’t be focused on one single event, but will feature many smaller celebrations throughout the entire year.

Campbell was joined by Vice chairman of NASCAR Mike Helton, NASCAR HOF Crew Chief Dale Inman, and Executive Director of NASCAR HOF Winston Kelley in a press conference prior to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.

Martinsville Speedway opened in September 1947, and it is the only NASCAR track to have hosted a race every season since the sport began as a sanctioning body in 1949. It is also the only track to have hosted an event with every level of NASCAR racing, including the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series late models.

“Obviously a 75th anniversary for anything is pretty special,” Campbell said. “To be around for as long as this place has been here, to grow, to evolve, to keep moving forward throughout all the decades that NASCAR has been in existence I think is a feat.”