Martinsville Speedway opens its 75th Anniversary season in style

It could be said that there is a southern expression that might explain why a NASCAR track still exists at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains 75 years after it began.

People in South Central Appalachia often refer to a man as being “stubborn and stuck in his ways” when he gets used to his surroundings being a certain way. So much so, he would prefer them not change than change for the better.

There is no doubt that the Martinsville Speedway is a much better facility today than it was on opening day in 1947, but make no mistake, it is largely due to the concerted efforts of one man with friends of common interests who quietly, and sometimes loudly, grew the racetrack and the sport into what it is today through stubbornness and sticking to ones ways.

We’ll get to that in a moment, but first you should know the Cup race Saturday night was dreadfully frightful.

A storm blew in just before race time that brought with it rain and even hail.

Then the temperature dropped to 38 degrees and wind gusts were clocked up to 20 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Yet, a near capacity crowd stubbornly kept their seats and possibly ate a couple more hotdogs than usual during a pre-race rain delay.

Once the race started, pole-sitter Chase Elliott made it known he intended to run up front the entire night until William Byron turned the page on a final stage re-start.

Joey Logano and Austin Dillon were within “hollerin’ distance,” but Byron gained the win and left town with not one, but two grandfather clocks.

When the race was over, it was the culmination of the historic track’s first-ever consecutive three-race weekend.

Called the “Half Mile of Mayhem,” the “Paperclip,” and the “Augusta National of Race Tracks”, Martinsville has the distinction of being the shortest, oldest, and among the favorite tracks on the circuit among fans and drivers alike.

The weekend marked the beginning of Martinsville’s 75th Anniversary season and included a visit by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., who competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Case race Friday night.

Earlier in the week, the NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiled a year-long exhibit honoring the track on its 75th birthday.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the NASCAR Hall of Fame to recognize the history and tell the story of Martinsville Speedway,” said Clay Campbell Martinsville Speedway president.

That story began with H. Clay Earles, who founded the racetrack in 1947, two years before the inception of NASCAR.

The 0.526 mile speedway is the only track that has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race every year since the division’s inception in 1949.

Local residents who have been coming to Martinsville Speedway for years often say the track has maintained its homey appeal, complete with the scenic Norfolk Southern Railway behind the backstretch, the iconic Martinsville grandfather clock trophy, and of course the famous Martinsville hot dogs.

But modern seating, lights for night racing, and a huge 18-by-30-foot big screen scoreboard in the middle of the infield make Martinsville much different from its first race on Sept. 7, 1947, three months before the creation of NASCAR, when 9,013 fans showed up to watch a race on a dirt track with only 750 seats.

Red Byron holds the distinction of winning the first NASCAR race held at the Martinsville Speedway in 1949 when it was still a dirt track.

NASCAR Founder Bill France Sr., joined Earles in the early 50’s when he bought a half-interest in the track, and in 1955 Martinsville was paved with 800-foot straightaways and 588-foot concrete turns with 12 degree banks.

The track enjoyed the popularity of legends who raced and returned to race some more at the short track nestled at the foothills, and in 1960 a young 22-year-old Richard Petty became the youngest winner in track history.

“I’ve been coming to Martinsville since 1949, when NASCAR held its first Cup race,” said Petty at the Hall of Fame recognition. “I don’t remember the hot dogs starting that early, but racing definitely did. I consider Martinsville to be our home track since it’s right up the road from the house. I always enjoy coming here and seeing who will take home the next clock.”

Over 30 years after Petty’s first win, “Handsome” Harry Gant would become the oldest winner at Martinsville when he won in 1991 at the age of 51.

After 70 years of racing, in 2017 the Martinsville Speedway became the first major motorsports facility in the nation to install LED lights, making racing at night a reality in Martinsville.

Campbell, Earles’ grandson, joined the Martinsville Speedway in 1978 and was named its president in 1988, making him NASCAR’s longest serving track president.

“Martinsville Speedway holds significance in the history of NASCAR as the only track to host a NASCAR Cup Series race since its inception in 1949,” said Mike Helton, Senior Advisor to NASCAR at the ceremony. “H. Clay Earles and Clay Campbell have built one of the most competitive tracks in NASCAR, along with fan experience that allows fans to step back in time to a different era when engines fire. From their traditional Martinsville grandfather clock to their famous hot dog and scenic railway views, Martinsville continues to be a foundational piece in the history and future of NASCAR.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

