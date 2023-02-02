Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell announced on Thursday to promotion of Karen Parker to Vice President of Business Operations at the track.

In her new expanded role, Parker will continue to oversee marketing for Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

Parker has worked in NASCAR for 29 years in various leadership roles, both at Martinsville Speedway and Radford's Motor Mile Speedway (previously New River Valley Speedway), where she began her career selling tickets and sponsorships, working with the media, and coordinating with the racing sanctioning bodies.

"It was as a track operator that Karen found her true passion for the sport that she has dedicated her life to," Campbell said in an email to the Bulletin.

Parker previously served as Vice President of Marketing and as senior director of sales and marketing for Martinsville Speedway.

"Karen has a deep understanding of our business and the track that will be instrumental in our future success," Campbell added. "I look forward to Karen’s expanded leadership role in continuing to enhance our nationally recognized brand to meet the high expectations of our fans, competitors, media, and guests. Please join me in congratulating, Karen."

Racing will return to Martinsville Speedway this spring for a 3-day weekend of races starting with the NASCAR Truck Series on April 14, the Xfinity Series on April 15, and the Cup Series on April 16.