Martinsville still second in state with highest unemployment

The unemployment rate in Martinsville continues to be exceeded only by Petersburg of all localities in the state for the second straight month.

Numbers for October, published last week by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 6.8%, the same as the month before and down from 10.4% last year.

Petersburg had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 8.6%, slightly up from 8.4% last month, but significantly lower than 15.4% a year ago.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.7%, down from 3.9% the month before and 6.7% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.4% in October, down from 3.7% in September and down from 5.5% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 4.3% for October, below the 4.4% rate in September and down from 7.4% last year.

Statewide, the unemployment rate is at 3%, down from 3.2% the month before and down from 5.7% a year ago.