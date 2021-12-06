Martinsville still second in state with highest unemployment

The unemployment rate in Martinsville continues to be exceeded only by Petersburg of all localities in the state for the second straight month.
Numbers for October, published last week by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 6.8%, the same as the month before and down from 10.4% last year.
Petersburg had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 8.6%, slightly up from 8.4% last month, but significantly lower than 15.4% a year ago.
The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.7%, down from 3.9% the month before and 6.7% the prior year.
In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.4% in October, down from 3.7% in September and down from 5.5% in the same period the year before.
The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 4.3% for October, below the 4.4% rate in September and down from 7.4% last year.
Statewide, the unemployment rate is at 3%, down from 3.2% the month before and down from 5.7% a year ago.
Nationally, the rate is at 4.3%, down from 4.6% the month prior and 6.6% last year.
The labor force in Henry County is 24,397 and 23,500 are employed, leaving 897 looking for work.
In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,725 with 5,336 employed, leaving 389 unemployed.
Patrick County has a labor force of 7,183 with 6,938 unemployed. There are 245 people listed as without jobs in Patrick County.
With rates slightly below Petersburg and Martinsville, the next localities with the highest unemployment rates in the state are Emporia City at 6.6%, Portsmouth City with 5.8% and Hopewell City at 5.7%.
Out of 133 localities, Martinsville is ranked 132, Henry County is 104 and Patrick County is at 92.
On the other end of the report, Highland County boasts the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.7% followed by Fall Church City with 1.8%, Arlington and Madison counties at 1.9%, and Grayson, King George and Floyd counties at 2.1%.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.6%, which is 2.5 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.
According to household survey data in October, the labor force increased by 5,918 to 4,256,634, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,566 to 154,126. The number of employed residents rose by 13,484 to 4,102,508.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.8 to 4.6%.
Statewide, the labor force participation rate rose slightly from 62.9% to 63% and was above the national rate of 61.6%.
The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.
"Virginia's economy is making great strides, with the lowest unemployment rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began," Governor Northam stated in a release. "The positive trend is the result of careful fiscal management and our extensive work to make Virginia a welcoming and open place. This approach has served Virginia well and continuing it will deliver further economic gains for the Commonwealth."
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 19,400 jobs in October. The labor force increased by 5,918 to 4,256,634, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 7,566 to 154,126. The number of employed residents rose by 13,484 to 4,102,508. In October 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.0%.
“The declining unemployment rate and growth across many industries suggest that Virginia’s economy is as dynamic as ever,” said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy in the release. “Employers and employees are working together on our economic recovery, and we should all be proud of how far we have come.”
“The Commonwealth’s job market recovery maintained its momentum through October, another positive sign of what’s to come for Virginia’s post-pandemic economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball in the release. “With nearly 20,000 jobs added and growth across ten of the eleven major industrial sectors since last year, Virginia’s economy continues its favorable growth trajectory.”
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, 10 of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 25,200 jobs or 7.6%.
The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 24,500 jobs or 3.2%. Government experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 9,700 jobs or 1.4%.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.