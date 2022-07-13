Martinsville street closures this weekend for Bee City Uptown Mile

The Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run will be take place on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

The race is presented by Miles in Martinsville. It will start in the area of 19 E. Church Street and consist of two laps around the uptown area on Church, Lester, Main, and Walnut Streets. The race will finish at the UpTown Farmers Market on Main Street.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the City will close one traffic lane for runners on Church, Lester, and Main Streets, using orange traffic cones. Walnut Street will be closed. Church, Lester and Main Streets will have lanes open to vehicular traffic to accommodate access to open businesses.

Streets will fully reopen by 8 p.m.

Each runner will receive a bag with race number, tee-shirt, and various giveaway items such as coupons, flyers, pens, and various other marketing items.

"We encourage UpTown merchants to participate by providing items to be included in the bags," a release from Miles in Martinsville read. "Discount coupons, info cards, pens are always popular items."

Those wishing to have something representing your business in the bags, please provide 125 each of your items to Brad Kinkema at the Martinsville YMCA no later than noon on Wednesday.

sThis year will mark the fifth year for Miles in Martinsville's annual one-mile road mile.

The 2022 event has been renamed the Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run. In March 2021, Martinsville City Council, in response to a proposal by the Martinsville Garden Club, passed a resolution designating the city as an affiliate of Bee City USA. This designation recognizes the critical importance of sustaining pollinators in our environment.

As part of the focus on bees, participants are encouraged to dress in bee themed outfits. A special award will be presented to the female and male runner or walker dressed in the best bee wear.

Runners and walkers of all ages and all speeds are welcome. There will be two heats run: One for the faster competitive runners and one for average runners and walkers.

Immediately following the race, an awards presentation and post-race gathering will take place at the Uptown Farmers Market. There will be special awards given to the top three female and male finishers, plus, medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Runners, friends and family will enjoy, snacks and beverages with music provided by Andy Burnette.

Race details and registration information are available online at http://www.MilesInMartinsville.com. Online registration is strongly encouraged.