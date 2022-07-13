 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Martinsville street closures this weekend for Bee City Uptown Mile

  • 0
Bee City Mile
Cara Cooper

The Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run will be take place on Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

The race is presented by Miles in Martinsville. It will start in the area of 19 E. Church Street and consist of two laps around the uptown area on Church, Lester, Main, and Walnut Streets. The race will finish at the UpTown Farmers Market on Main Street.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the City will close one traffic lane for runners on Church, Lester, and Main Streets, using orange traffic cones. Walnut Street will be closed. Church, Lester and Main Streets will have lanes open to vehicular traffic to accommodate access to open businesses.

Streets will fully reopen by 8 p.m.

Each runner will receive a bag with race number, tee-shirt, and various giveaway items such as coupons, flyers, pens, and various other marketing items.

"We encourage UpTown merchants to participate by providing items to be included in the bags," a release from Miles in Martinsville read. "Discount coupons, info cards, pens are always popular items."

People are also reading…

Those wishing to have something representing your business in the bags, please provide 125 each of your items to Brad Kinkema at the Martinsville YMCA no later than noon on Wednesday. 

sThis year will mark the fifth year for Miles in Martinsville's annual one-mile road mile.

The 2022 event has been renamed the Bee City Uptown Martinsville Mile Run. In March 2021, Martinsville City Council, in response to a proposal by the Martinsville Garden Club, passed a resolution designating the city as an affiliate of Bee City USA. This designation recognizes the critical importance of sustaining pollinators in our environment.

As part of the focus on bees, participants are encouraged to dress in bee themed outfits. A special award will be presented to the female and male runner or walker dressed in the best bee wear.

Runners and walkers of all ages and all speeds are welcome. There will be two heats run: One for the faster competitive runners and one for average runners and walkers.

Immediately following the race, an awards presentation and post-race gathering will take place at the Uptown Farmers Market. There will be special awards given to the top three female and male finishers, plus, medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each age group. Runners, friends and family will enjoy, snacks and beverages with music provided by Andy Burnette.

Race details and registration information are available online at http://www.MilesInMartinsville.com. Online registration is strongly encouraged.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

According to that tool, locally the masks are being provided in Martinsville at CVS Pharmacies at 762 E. Church Street and 2725 Greensboro Road and Walgreens at 2707 Greensboro Road. The CVS Pharmacy at 3001 Virginia Ave. and Walgreens at 3590 Virginia Ave., both in Collinsville are on the list. Also, the CVS Pharmacy at 400 Riverside Drive in Bassett provides free masks.

Watch Now: Related Video

History comes alive at oldest operating lighthouse in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert