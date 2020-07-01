Martinsville teenager has been missing for over 2+ weeks

A 14-year-old Martinsville girl has been missing since June 17.

According to the missing children database with the Virginia State Police, Kemya Lynnia Mills is missing, and Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher confirmed that officers had not been able to locate her as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We have multiple reports of her running away in the past,” Fincher said. “Apparently she goes back and forth between her mother’s, father’s and sister’s residence.

“The father thinks she is with her sister, and we are attempting to contact her to verify that.”

Mills is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, brown eyes, black hair and medium brown skin.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to notify the authorities.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

