top story

Martinsville teenager missing since February

Mattalyn Alyssa Dawn Stephens, 14, has been listed as missing with the Martinsville Police Department since Feb. 17.

Stephens also appears in the latest list of missing children in Virginia in a release on Sunday from the Virginia State Police.

Stephens is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and fair complexion. She has a pierced nose and pierced ears.

Police said previously that it was suspected Stephens may be staying with relatives outside of the state, but no other details have been made available.

The Virginia State Police operates a clearinghouse as the state’s center for missing children. If you know of Stephens’ whereabouts or have any information that would help police locate her, you are asked to call the clearinghouse at 804-674-2000, after hours at 804-674-2026, or the Martinsville Police Department at 276-638-8751.

Mattalyn Alyssa Dawn Stephens

Stephens

 MPD

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

