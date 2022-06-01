 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Martinsville teenager remains missing

  • 0

Mattalyn Alyssa Dawn Stephens, 14, has been listed as missing with the Martinsville Police Department since Feb. 17.

Stephens also appears in the latest list of missing children in Virginia in a release on Wednesday, June 1, from the Virginia State Police.

Stephens is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and fair complexion. She has a pierced nose and pierced ears.

Police said previously that it was suspected Stephens may be staying with relatives outside of the state, but no other details have been made available.

The Virginia State Police operates a clearinghouse as the state’s center for missing children. If you know of Stephens’ whereabouts or have any information that would help police locate her, you are asked to call the clearinghouse at 804-674-2000, after hours at 804-674-2026, or the Martinsville Police Department at 276-638-8751.

Mattalyn Alyssa Dawn Stephens

Stephens

 MPD

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest report: Henry County

Arrest report: Henry County

April Henry County arrest reports: As well as the usual, there's threaten to bomb, install a tracking device, annoying ringing telephone to emergency personnel and illegal disposal of a dead body on public property.

Natalie Hodge wins $20K in cash and more at Gauntlet awards

Natalie Hodge wins $20K in cash and more at Gauntlet awards

Six prospective and/or existing uptown Martinsville business owners were awarded money and services at the Gauntlet awards in Vinton Wednesday night, with Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media tying for first place with someone in a different city.

BHS graduates 226 for the class of 2022

BHS graduates 226 for the class of 2022

Two hundred and twenty-six Bassett High School seniors, adorned in their royal blue gowns and orange stoles, received their diplomas on Saturday morning at BHS football field.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study shows crucial link between office temperatures, worker productivity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert