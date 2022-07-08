Martinsville tennis player visits Wimbledon

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, and this year a 12-year-old from Martinsville attended the event with hopes of one day being a player there.

Ryder Mahoney, along with his parents, Dr. Mark Mahoney and Samantha Lester-Mahoney, attended two days of the prestigious 14-day tournament held at the All England Club in London.

"We saw Rafael Nadal, John Isner and Lauren Davis," Ryder said. "Rafael Nadal was my favorite; he's pretty much my idol. I want to be like him."

Ryder Mahoney said he watched blazing fast serves fly by over 140 mph.

"Serena [Williams] was in the 120s," Ryder said.

The Championships -- Wimbledon, as it is officially called -- began in 1877, and today the matches are still played outdoors on grass courts.

Mark Mahoney said they booked the family trip through a sports travel agent.

"They got us over there," said Mark Mahoney. "It's just amazing. We had tickets for two days, and on the first day we were at court number one and on the second day we were at center court."

Mark Mahoney said they learned on the first day that seating at the outdoor courts is on a first-come-first-serve basis, so they got there early the second day and were able to sit on the front row.

"We got to see [John] Isner and he's from Greensboro and Ryder has trained at the same club there as him," Mark Mahoney said.

Isner, 37, has been ranked as high as No. 8 in the world and beat Enzo Couacaud in the first round of this year's Wimbledon, dominated Andy Murray in the second round before falling to 20-year-old Jannik Sinner in the third round.

The Mahoney's family trip lasted for 10 days, with half of the time spent in London and the other half in Paris.

"Wimbledon was the highlight for sure," said Mark Mahoney. "We were outside the Louvre and had just seen the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo and we were walking through the gardens when we heard somebody hitting a tennis ball. We went around the corner and there was this guy from Serbia that had a tennis ball attached to this device filled with water as a weight."

Mahoney said when a person hit the tennis ball it would go out about 30 feet or so and then come back to the person hitting it.

"He let Ryder hit the ball for awhile with the device," said Mark Mahoney.

Ryder is quickly developing his own reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the courts, facing opponents of all ages in tournaments along the East Coast from North Carolina to Florida.

Having caught the eye of some of the top tennis scouts in the country, this fall Ryder will be attending IMG Academy, a Florida boarding school and prep academy for athletes.

IMG Academy was started in 1978 by famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. The school, located in Bradenton, Florida, now offers programs for football, soccer, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, track and field and cross country. But the tennis program is likely the most prestigious, with several dozen notable alumni and trainees like Serena and Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras.

Asked if he was ready to leave home and head to Florida to see how far his talent on the tennis court might take him, Ryder Mohoney said: "Yes, I'm excited - definitely excited."