Martinsville tied with third highest unemployment rate in state

Martinsville and Hopewell are tied with the third highest unemployment rate and are exceeded only by Petersburg and Emporia who are first and second, respectively, of all localities in the state.

Numbers for November, published on Dec. 30 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville with an unemployment rate of 5.4%, down from 6.8% the month before and down from 9.7% last year.

Petersburg had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 7.8%, followed by Emporia at 6% and then Hopewell and Martinsville, both at 5.4%.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.3%, down from 3.7% the month before and 6.4% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.3% in November, down from 3.4% in September and down from 5.3% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 3.7% for November, below the 4.3% rate in October and down from 7% last year.

Statewide, the unemployment rate is at 2.7%, down from 3% the month before and down from 5.5% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.9%, down from 4.3% the month prior and 6.4% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,614, and 23,809 are listed as employed, leaving 805 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,750 with 5,437 listed as employed, leaving 313 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,181 with 6,942 listed as employed. There are 239 people without jobs in Patrick County.

With rates slightly below Martinsville, the next localities with the highest unemployment rates in the state are Portsmouth and Buchanan County at 5%, Danville and Brunswick and Sussex counties at 4.8% and the City of Franklin at 4.6%.

Out of 133 localities, Martinsville is ranked 130, and Henry and Patrick counties are both at 101.

On the other end of the report, Highland County remains the locality with the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.7% followed by Madison County and Falls Church with 1.8%, Arlington County at 1.9%, and the City of Poquoson, and the counties of Fauquier, Floyd, Frederick, Montgomery, King George, Grayson and Rockingham at 2%.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a percentage point in November to 3.4%, which is 2.4 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.

According to household survey data in November, the labor force increased by 2,706 to 4,259,504, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,627 to 145,605. The number of employed residents rose by 11,333 to 4,113,899.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell from 4.6 to 4.2%.

"The Commonwealth's unemployment rate has decreased once again, for the eighteenth month in a row and to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began," said Governor Northam in a press release. "Virginia continues to remain a place where both businesses and workers can thrive and those numbers prove that."

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 13,600 jobs in November and the over-the-year job gains stands at 2.1% in Virginia.

"The continued increase in payroll employment and decrease in the unemployment rate are exciting indications of a strong job market in the Commonwealth," said Secretary of Labor Megan Healy in the release. "We're proud of the resiliency of Virginia's businesses and workers alike, and we will continue to work with our workforce development partners to provide support and resources for Virginians looking to enter the workforce."

“Since this time last year, the unemployment rate is down significantly, and nonfarm payroll has increased by more than 52,000 jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball in the release. “These are just two of many positive signs for Virginia’s economy, which is on track to be even stronger than it was before the pandemic.”

In November, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 73,100 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 9,500 jobs.

Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 24,000 jobs (7.1 percent).

The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 19,200 jobs (2.5 percent). Trade and transportation experienced the third largest over-the-year job gain of 12,400 jobs (1.9 percent).

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

