Martinsville to apply for third time for grant to develop Pine Hall Road

Martinsville City Council's regular meeting Tuesday night was not at the usual confines of council chambers but in the cafeteria at Albert Harris Elementary Cafeteria in an effort to make it easier for residents to attend.
The school is located at 710 Smith Street, on the city's west side, and City Council twice has applied for grant funding to redevelop the Pine Hall Road area. Twice it has been denied.
Mark McCaskill, director of community development, told council members the first application, made before he took over the department, was denied on a technicality, and the second was denied because the program ran out of funds.
After a brief hearing, Council gave McCaskill permission to apply a third time for a Community Development Block Grant.
The CDBG program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, the Housing and Urban Development website states.
The city of Martinsville will submit its application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which is responsible for approving the applications and allocating the funds earmarked for Virginia.
McCaskill said he had assembled a team of career professionals to complete an error-free application that will be submitted next month. If approved, the grant will be awarded later this summer.
Construction could begin before the end of the year and may take up to 3 years to complete.
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson opened the hearing to an audience of four or five residents. Only one person spoke.
“Where does it start,” asked Sue Walker of Ailcie Street, which is about a half-mile from the area designated for rehabilitation.
McCaskill gave Walker a map and showed her the coverage area that is included in the application.
McCaskill didn’t give the specific amount of money being requested, but the previous grant application was for $1.25 million and the new application includes the same 18 structures as the previous one.
If anyone lives in the Pine Hall Road area and would like to be included in the program, it may already be too late, but McCaskill said if you will call his office at 276-403-5169 or email at mmccaskill@ci.martinsville.va.us, and he will see if you qualify and attempt to get your home assessed before the application is filed.
Probation and pretrial court services program
Council voted to accept a proposal from Halifax County to create a pretrial and local probation services office that will serve Martinsville and Franklin County.
The Halifax office currently serves Halifax County and Pittsylvania County and has received approval for the funding of the expansion.
City Attorney Eric Monday explained that pretrial services includes screening, investigating, reporting, recommendations and supervision for the release of defendants into the custody of the pretrial program.
The primary purpose of the program is to decrease the population of inmates in jails.
Monday told council there was enough funding in the program to last until Martinsville reverts to a town, at which time all court services in the city would be turned over to the county.
Henry County does not currently have a pretrial court services program.
At the meeting, council also:
- Proclaimed March as Women’s History Month.
- Proclaimed March as Red Cross Month.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.