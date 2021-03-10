Martinsville to apply for third time for grant to develop Pine Hall Road

Construction could begin before the end of the year and may take up to 3 years to complete.

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson opened the hearing to an audience of four or five residents. Only one person spoke.

“Where does it start,” asked Sue Walker of Ailcie Street, which is about a half-mile from the area designated for rehabilitation.

McCaskill gave Walker a map and showed her the coverage area that is included in the application.

McCaskill didn’t give the specific amount of money being requested, but the previous grant application was for $1.25 million and the new application includes the same 18 structures as the previous one.

If anyone lives in the Pine Hall Road area and would like to be included in the program, it may already be too late, but McCaskill said if you will call his office at 276-403-5169 or email at mmccaskill@ci.martinsville.va.us, and he will see if you qualify and attempt to get your home assessed before the application is filed.

