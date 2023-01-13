Martinsville to get real-time crime center

The Martinsville Police Department has been awarded $568,906 for equipment to develop a real-time crime center (RTCC).

In October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears announced their administration's plans to provide local law enforcement agencies with the means to combat violent crime.

Operation Bold Blue Line was created, and it included $30 million to recruit new officers and $75 million for training and equipment. Of that amount, $60 million was set aside to go to local departments throughout the state.

As part of the initiative, the Martinsville Police Department will get equipment to develop a RTCC, forensic science equipment to aid in criminal investigations and equipment to aid in police response and increase officer safety, and there will also be an increase of Virginia State Police troopers assisting with traffic safety, a release from the City stated.

"We are excited for not only this partnership with our friends at the Virginia State Police, but also for the prospect of making Martinsville even safer," said Chief Rob Fincher in the release.

The U.S. Department of Justice (USDoJ)states the mission of a RTCC is to provide law enforcement with the ability to "capitalize on a wide and expanding range of technologies for efficient and effective policing" resulting in officers being able to "respond quickly, if not immediately, to crimes in progress or to those that recently occurred."

In theory, as evolving technologies increase and make more information available to law enforcement, the management of that information may become overwhelming. The USDoJ says "agencies may struggle with filtering out what is immediately important versus what can be useful later along with delivering more critical and timely information" to the officers on the scene.

"This is a beginning," Youngkin said at the announcement in October. "I fully expect we will add programs and initiatives that work all around the commonwealth."