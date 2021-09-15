Martinsville to screen patients for EMS transports

“Out of the 49 COVID-19 patients we are treating today on both campuses, 17 are currently requiring intensive care.”

Fowlkes, in addressing a follow-up question, said Sovah is seeing “more fatalities from COVID-19 in this surge.”

The 7-day average for new cases in the health district is 51 – which is down from as high as 78 last week – but about a third of those cases daily have been children 19 and younger, with cases impacting schools. There was a new hospitalized child just last week.

There also were two more deaths from the virus in the district reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health.

After having recorded only 17 deaths in June, July and August combined, the health district has added 11 more as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Henry County and Martinsville have accounted for seven of those.

The data show that more of the casualties in the recent surge have been people in their 50s and 60s as opposed to 70 and older.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the health district has seen 14,362 cases of COVID-19 – about 1 infection out of 10.5 residents – with 945 hospitalizations and 352 deaths.

City's approach

