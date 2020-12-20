Martinsville tradition Richard's Dinner will feed on Christmas Day as usual

A tradition for more than 35 years will continue in Martinsville this Christmas: Richard’s Dinner will go on.
“We're going to call it Richard’s ding-dong-dash,” longtime organizer Scott Norman said. “Volunteers will approach the door, place the food down, ring the door bell and run away.”
Such are the improvisations required by the coronavirus pandemic to keep an event alive that has become an institution for the area and is dear to the hearts of many.
“We worked out a plan with the governor’s office,” Norman said. “We’re going to feed people and keep everybody safe.”
“Richard’s Dinner” is named after Richard Sarver, a local caterer, who had become involved during the event’s early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to name the Christmas Day meal in his honor.
“He didn’t want anyone to be hungry or alone on Christmas Day, that was his purpose,” Norman said.
This year’s COVID-19 rules will not allow anyone to dine-in.
“I’m heart-broken, but there was no way to do it safely,” Norman said. “It will be take-out or deliver. You stay in your car, tell us how many meals and how many deserts and we will provide food with gloves, masks and a smile behind those masks.”
The meal order phone number went live Wednesday afternoon. It is 276-403-9557 and will be answered by volunteers.
When you call, be prepared to provide your name, address and a phone number.
If you want to volunteer on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you will need to call in advance because the number of people allowed in the First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue is limited.
“We will need a couple-hundred volunteers who can show up and help deliver,” Norman said. “You come and we’ll give you a list of deliveries.”
If you are a cook and want to help in food preparation, call Norman on his cellphone at 276-732-3422.
Last year about 300 volunteers served more than 2,000 meals to anyone who called and asked to be put on the list.
This year Norman said he expected the number of requested meals to be about the same and planned to prepare around 2,500.
“Lots and lots of people have come together to make this work - Tommy Houston [Pigs ‘R Us] is providing equipment, Grace Network lets us operate under their banner, the First Baptist Church provides us their facilities, the Harvest Youth Board helps, Coulson’s Services make the phones work, and when we’re done, Sarver’s Cleaning Service - Richard’s son - will come in and sanitize everything afterwards at no charge.”
This year the Henry County Food Pantry has also partnered with Richard’s Dinner.
“In addition to Christmas dinner, we will have a week’s worth of groceries for pickup available to anyone who needs it,” Norman said. “The groceries are for pickup, but if we deliver a meal to someone and they need groceries and no way to get them, we’ll figure out a way.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
