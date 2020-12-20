Martinsville tradition Richard's Dinner will feed on Christmas Day as usual

A tradition for more than 35 years will continue in Martinsville this Christmas: Richard’s Dinner will go on.

“We're going to call it Richard’s ding-dong-dash,” longtime organizer Scott Norman said. “Volunteers will approach the door, place the food down, ring the door bell and run away.”

Such are the improvisations required by the coronavirus pandemic to keep an event alive that has become an institution for the area and is dear to the hearts of many.

“We worked out a plan with the governor’s office,” Norman said. “We’re going to feed people and keep everybody safe.”

“Richard’s Dinner” is named after Richard Sarver, a local caterer, who had become involved during the event’s early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to name the Christmas Day meal in his honor.

“He didn’t want anyone to be hungry or alone on Christmas Day, that was his purpose,” Norman said.

This year’s COVID-19 rules will not allow anyone to dine-in.