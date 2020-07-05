Martinsville utility customers have until August 31 to pay up, make arrangements, or get cutoff

The new city budget went into effect July 1 and includes both an electric fee increase and a water-and-sewer increase.

City Council member Danny Turner suggested in the form of a motion at last month’s regular meeting that the electric rate increase be pushed to the end of August to coincide with the extended moratorium on service disconnections and then give utility customers who were behind a total of 12 months to bring their accounts current.

“We don’t want mass shutoffs,” Turner said."

His motion died.

“We were talking about resuming cutoffs on June 14, but we compromised and extended it until the end of August, and there will be no late penalty until then,” Towarnicki said. “Those that don’t pay are just digging a hole for themselves.

“Ultimately, you’re going to have to pay your bill.”

Everyone in the city of Martinsville who is behind in an electric bill must have an understanding in place with the city before the end of August if they wish to keep their service.

“It is a requirement that they discuss a payment plan - if they don’t - they will get cutoff,” Towarnicki said. “They have to make an arrangement."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

