Martinsville vice-mayor named to newly-formed state group on food insecurity

This past session the Virginia General Assembly established the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund within the state treasury to provide funding for the construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades and expansion of grocery stores and small food retailers in under-served communities.

One of the regional groups to receive state funding is Feeding America Southwest Virginia, which serves 35 localities and as of May 2019, the organization put Martinsville, Danville and Radford at the top of their list of food-insecure communities.

Including Henry County, the overall insecurity rate for Martinsville is 14.4% and the annual food budget shortfall is over $3.5 million.

In Patrick County, the insecurity rate is 13.3% with an annual food budget shortfall of almost $1.2 million.

In the greater Southwest Virginia region one in eight residents faces hunger while one in six children suffers from poor nutrition.

More specifically, a food desert is defined as an area where populations live more than one mile from a supermarket or large grocery store if in an urban area or more than 10 miles if in a rural area.