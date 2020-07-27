Martinsville vice-mayor named to newly-formed state group tasked with determining how grant money will be distributed

Food deserts are areas where food may be plentiful but lack adequate nutritional value or maybe nutrition, but unaffordable for much of the population.

The study determined over 25% of Martinsville’s residents do not have access to affordable, nutritious food. About the same number of people are considered low income while over 33% are eligible for SNAP benefits.

Transportation is not a problem in Martinsville as it is in other localities. Private vehicles and the Piedmont Area Regional Transit bus system pushes the rate of those without access to transportation down to 2.7%.

A third of the residents of Martinsville are clinically obese while a fourth deal with food insecurity on a regular basis.

The study also noted the food deserts throughout the state typically had more convenience stores and fast-food restaurants per capita than other areas. Martinsville was listed as having four grocery stores, one superstore, nine convenience stores and 22 fast-food restaurants.

The first meeting of the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund Stakeholder Workgroup will take place virtually on Thursday morning to outline how the Commonwealth can make access to good food more equitable to everyone.

Said Martin: “Serving on this committee will put me in a position to help bridge the gap and get us some funding to solve these issues.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

