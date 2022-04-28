Martinsville wins first court proceeding on reversion

It took a retired Virginia Beach judge very little time to rule in Martinsville's favor in a civil proceeding on reversion in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.

The matter at hand: Where will the future litigation proceedings on reversion be held and who will hear them.

The verdict: Before a three-judge panel in Martinsville Circuit Court.

Martinsville is seeking to revert from a city to a town in Henry County and the County is opposed, despite both parties previously having agreed to it.

Stephen Piepgrass, Martinsville's outside counsel on reversion, told the Bulletin after Thursday's proceedings that the City first filed to have the two governments' dispute decided by arbitration, and then the County filed for a stay.

The filings were made in separate courts, so the City petitioned to have all matters related to reversion to be decided in one place before the same panel of judges rather than have parallel proceedings heard in separate courts.

Retired Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. ruled in favor of the City and noted the objection of Henry County's outside counsel on reversion, Jeremy Carroll.

"Did the Board of Supervisors get cold feet?" Padrick asked.

"Two members changed their mind and it changed from 4-2 for [reversion] to 4-2 against it," said Carroll. "It happens. We read in the paper today where a city council person has changed their vote."

Both sides agreed reversion started out as a contested action by the City, became a voluntary action when the County signed a Memorandum of Understanding and a Voluntary Settlement Agreement and has now become a contested action again because the County changed its mind.

"So we are here to decide a venue and the appropriate decision-maker," said Padrick.

Carroll told Padrick that the City made their legal filings with the Commission on Local Government while the County filed with the Henry County Circuit Court.

Then the General Assembly passed a bill that will require reversion to be approved by referendum in Martinsville and "we will be challenging the constitutionality of that bill," Piepgrass said. "The Memorandum of Understanding is an agreement, and the County blew it up."

Padrick noted that the records before him showed that the State Supreme Court had appointed a Special Court for the reversion proceedings on March 10.

"This is a duplication of efforts," said Padrick. "I'm going to transfer this to the Circuit Court in Martinsville. It's a total duplication of efforts, so all issues will be heard by a three-judge panel.

Sitting beside Carroll was Henry County Attorney George Lyle and beside Piepgrass was Martinsville Attorney Eric Monday, but neither of the them spoke during the proceedings.

Said Padrick: "You can continue to battle in Martinsville. I'm done."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

