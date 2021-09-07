Martinsville woman dead from COVID-19

COVID-19 has delivered its first death of September in the West Piedmont Health District and hundreds of new cases along with it.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the death – a Martinsville resident – as of 5 p.m. Monday, but it could have occurred weeks or months ago, though, because VDH awaits death certificates and other documents before adding to its death tolls.

We don't know much about victims of the virus – all data are tracked by residence – but we know from data changes that this was a Black woman between the ages of 60 and 69.

She is the 81st resident of Martinsville and the 342nd in the health district, which incorporates Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, to die since the pandemic began.

Some 51 of them have been in that 60-69 age bracket, and the victims have been mostly men and almost exclusively white. This was the 83rd African American to die of the virus.

The surge of new cases continued across the district. There were 48 reported on Monday, but there have been 225 since VDH's last locality-specific data report on Friday morning.

Henry County reported 102 new cases since Thursday, and Franklin County had 98. Patrick County added 28, and Martinsville had 23.