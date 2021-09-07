Martinsville woman dead from COVID-19

COVID-19 has delivered its first death of September in the West Piedmont Health District and hundreds of new cases along with it.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the death – a Martinsville resident – as of 5 p.m. Monday, but it could have occurred weeks or months ago, though, because VDH awaits death certificates and other documents before adding to its death tolls.
We don't know much about victims of the virus – all data are tracked by residence – but we know from data changes that this was a Black woman between the ages of 60 and 69.
She is the 81st resident of Martinsville and the 342nd in the health district, which incorporates Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, to die since the pandemic began.
Some 51 of them have been in that 60-69 age bracket, and the victims have been mostly men and almost exclusively white. This was the 83rd African American to die of the virus.
The surge of new cases continued across the district. There were 48 reported on Monday, but there have been 225 since VDH's last locality-specific data report on Friday morning.
Henry County reported 102 new cases since Thursday, and Franklin County had 98. Patrick County added 28, and Martinsville had 23.
There were two new hospitalizations in Franklin County, and one each in Henry County and Martinsville.
All of this pushed the 7-day average of new cases up to 71, or 51.7 per 100,000 residents. Those numbers actually declined slightly from (81/56.7) on Saturday, when there were 81 new cases.
The 14-day total number of new cases per 100K is 733.4.
Cases involving children continue to rise steadily.
As of Tuesday VDH reports 2,035 infections of those between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 11 from Monday -- with 1,580 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 16. Hospitalizations remained at 14 (with eight in the 10-19 bracket).
Since last Monday, there has been a 10% increase in new cases among young people. Data by age groups aren't broken down by locality.
But we also know about the continuing impact on school districts, and new information about taht emerged late Friday.
Henry County Public Schools reported 46 new cases among students recorded last week and three among staff.
HCPS' dashboard indicated 10 of the cases last week were at Magna Vista High School and eight were at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. Every school had at least one case except Campbell Court Elementary and the Career Academy.
The district also reported that 276 students and staff are under quarantine, with Magna Vista, Fieldale-Collinsville, Laurel Park Middle School and Meadow View Elementary each having at least 40.
Many school districts across the state and nation have had to close because of COVID-19 cases, with the delta variant causing countless outbreaks.
There now have been more than 40 million cases nationally since the pandemic began, and the death toll in the U.S. likely today will surpass 650,000.
On Tuesday VDH reported 2,007 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, which lowered the 7-day average to 3,212, or 37.7 per 100,000 population.
The West Piedmont Health District has had 13,094 cases, 935 hospitalizations and 342 deaths. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 5,445 cases, 407 hospitalizations, 130 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,807 cases, 180 hospitalizations, 81 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,704 cases, 125 hospitalizations, 47 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,948 cases, 223 hospitalizations, 84 deaths.
By comparison, Danville has reported 5,232 cases (155 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 6,633 (88 deaths).