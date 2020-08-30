Martinsville woman develops the business she grew up with

“YouTube can be very lucrative when you’re consistent with it,” she said.

That success definitely seemed worth capitalizing on – plus, “I grew up in the age of social media,” which is “second nature” to her. That’s how Draper got the idea to make a career out of helping others with social media.

Once she moved to Martinsville, she got connected fairly quickly. City Council member Jennifer Bowles is a cousin, and she met Natalie Hodge, who “was really interested in my social media. She helped me do the business side to get me up and running.”

Draper had been doing freelance work on graphic design and website development earlier, and in January, Social Butterfly got its LLC designation, she said. At that point she expanded services: “Anything in line with branding, we do it.”

“TaLaya was blessed to me through Guided Career Exploration,” a workforce development program funded by The Harvest Foundation, she said.

The GCE is run by the West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board through a 3-year, $1.08 million grant to connect young adults to workforce training and jobs. It targets residents aged 17 to 24 who are unemployed, underemployed, not already attending college or pursuing a career path, providing individual career coaching and work experiences.