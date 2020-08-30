Martinsville woman develops the business she grew up with

A new business in uptown Martinsville helps people and companies capitalize on the benefits of social media – and operates out of a studio its founder is inviting others to join.
The business is Social Butterfly, run by Jailyn Draper as the CEO and marketing manager, with the assistance of graphic designer TaLaya Millner.
Social Butterfly provides web and graphic design, influencer coaching, small-business and personal branding, social media and email marketing, content creation and search engine optimization. The Studio at 20 Walnut St. has space for all sorts of creative endeavors.
Draper, 22, recently moved to the area, where her father’s side of the family is established (her grandfather, David Draper, was the girls’ basketball coach at Martinsville High School). She grew up in Rocky Mount, N.C., and has lived in Charlotte.
Draper studied marketing at Winston-Salem State University until “family things” took precedence and caused her to shift focus, she said.
Social media long has been a big part of her life. She has 40,000 followers on her YouTube channel, “Just Jailyn,” and 11,000 followers on Instagram.
The topics of her YouTube videos are “literally all over the place,” but often about hair, makeup and her takes on life, she said. She gets paid for that through ad revenue, which, though it varies month to month, “got to the point where it was covering a few bills here and there.
“YouTube can be very lucrative when you’re consistent with it,” she said.
That success definitely seemed worth capitalizing on – plus, “I grew up in the age of social media,” which is “second nature” to her. That’s how Draper got the idea to make a career out of helping others with social media.
Once she moved to Martinsville, she got connected fairly quickly. City Council member Jennifer Bowles is a cousin, and she met Natalie Hodge, who “was really interested in my social media. She helped me do the business side to get me up and running.”
Draper had been doing freelance work on graphic design and website development earlier, and in January, Social Butterfly got its LLC designation, she said. At that point she expanded services: “Anything in line with branding, we do it.”
“TaLaya was blessed to me through Guided Career Exploration,” a workforce development program funded by The Harvest Foundation, she said.
The GCE is run by the West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board through a 3-year, $1.08 million grant to connect young adults to workforce training and jobs. It targets residents aged 17 to 24 who are unemployed, underemployed, not already attending college or pursuing a career path, providing individual career coaching and work experiences.
Though new to town, Draper already had been familiar with Millner, whom she started following on YouTube (Talaylee Styles) after “Natalie told me there was another creative around here,” she said.
Millner, 23, the daughter of Tammie and Randy Miller and granddaughter of Curtis and Virginia Millner and Linda Martin and the late David Hairston, grew up in Axton and has lived in Martinsville. She is a 2015 graduate of Magna Vista High School and a 2019 graduate of Radford University in fashion design.
She had an internship at a plus-sized bridal shop in Maryland. After college, she worked at Mattress Firm, then entered the GCE program, recommended to her by Hodge.
In the spring, she worked at Mollie’s Originals, where her projects included designing and creating the patterns for masks, she said.
She has been asked to create a line of clothing to show at Danville Fashion Week in November, she said. Eventually, she would like to have an online boutique with some new and some vintage items, Millner said, because “I don’t want to lose the touch that I have” in fashion.
Types of social media
Draper described the various types of social media and what they are good for:
- Instagram: a picture blog “really good for branding.” The posts have convenient links so that “if you see something you like, you click and buy” it right away.
- Twitter: “More text-based, good for news updates and things like that,” she said.
- YouTube: videos
- Facebook: overall “encompassing of all the other different platforms.”
“Because this is a word-of-mouth and Facebook community, people don’t understand the power of social media,” Draper said.
“Thirty-nine thousand people join social media every hour, which means that your customer is out there,” Draper said.
Through the use of social media, “we make it fun. We make it visually appealing, from start to finish.”
The pair take it all back to square one by developing logos and selecting good brand colors and fonts for companies also, she said.
Social meida also takes companies beyond Martinsville to a wider client base, she said.
The Studio
Draper lives in an apartment uptown, behind the commercial space of 20 Walnut St. She has turned that commercial space into The Studio, a place for people in creative fields.
“I know that there is so much talent here,” and the studio is a great spot for practitioners to meet with clients and do work, she said.
The building is divided into rooms. A large one with a brick wall has white cloth draped against another wall, perfect for a photographer’s studio, she said. A small room in the back has a makeup table with lights; an enclosed room will serve as a recording studio; and tables are set up in front, by the wide windows, for artists.
She envisions the spot for paint-and-sip art classes, yoga and more, she said.
The space can be rented through monthly subscriptions: photographers, $150; recording artists, $100; visual artists (such as painters), $25; and manicurists or makeup artists, $75.
Meanwhile, she loves living in town, from being a brief walk away from the post office to proximity to restaurants, she said.
Social Butterfly is on Facebook and the web at wearesocialbutterfly.com.
Draper can be reached at info@wearsocialbutterfly.com or 276-266-8071.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
