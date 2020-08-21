Martinsville woman dies after leaping from moving vehicle

A Martinsville woman is dead after she leaped from a moving vehicle onto Memorial Boulevard while arguing with her husband.
April Star Hollandsworth, 28, died when she struck her head on the pavement, a release from the Virginia State Police stated.
The incident happened at 10:05 p.m. on Memorial Boulevard just south of Commonwealth Boulevard.
VSP Senior Trooper R.S. Lawson said Hollandsworth was passenger in a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by her husband, Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, that was southbound.
Both Hollandsworths were intoxicated, the report said, and had been arguing when April Hollandsworth leaped from the passenger’s side of the cab while it was traveling “at speed.”
She received a head injury when striking the ground and died at the scene, the report said.
The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the incident.
Investigators found that April Hollandsworth had jumped from the moving vehicle “by her own will” and had died as a result of jumping from the moving vehicle, the report said.
Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth remained at the scene and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, the release said.
The incident remains under investigation.
