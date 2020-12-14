Martinsville woman dies in Franklin County crash

A Martinsville woman died Saturday morning when the car in which she was riding crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Franklin County.

Courtney L. Wade, 49, of Martinsville was ejected from the vehicle and died later at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Betty S. Wade, 74, of Martinsville was driving her 2012 Toyota Camry north U.S. 220, just north of Fork Mountain Road, at about 11:25 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor trailer, a release from the Virginia State Police said.

The Camry then veered off the left side of the road, struck a culvert in the median and overturned, the release said. Courtney Wade was found outside the Camry.

Margaret Wade also was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The specifics of those injuries and her condition were not revealed.

The driver of the truck, John A. Lockett, 54, of Houston, was uninjured, the release said.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation by the VSP.

