Martinsville woman dies in Sunday morning truck crash

A Martinsville woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Melissa Ann Key, 41, of Martinsville, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she died of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred on Beaver Creek Drive, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.
Radio traffic from the 911 dispatcher indicated a first responder on the scene said the occupants were entrapped in a 1998 Dodge R-1500 truck that had run off of the road near the Patriot Centre Fire and EMS building on Beaver Creek Drive.
The incident occurred at 10:09 a.m. when the truck ran off the right side of Beaver Creek Drive and struck several trees about one mile north of Kings Mountain Road, the release said.
Key was a passenger in the vehicle. The release did not make clear who the driver was or if that person sustained any injuries.
People are also reading…
Police were unable to determine if Key was wearing a seatbelt. The release stated the crash remains under investigation.