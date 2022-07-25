Martinsville woman dies in Sunday morning truck crash

A Martinsville woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Melissa Ann Key, 41, of Martinsville, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she died of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred on Beaver Creek Drive, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Radio traffic from the 911 dispatcher indicated a first responder on the scene said the occupants were entrapped in a 1998 Dodge R-1500 truck that had run off of the road near the Patriot Centre Fire and EMS building on Beaver Creek Drive.

The incident occurred at 10:09 a.m. when the truck ran off the right side of Beaver Creek Drive and struck several trees about one mile north of Kings Mountain Road, the release said.

Key was a passenger in the vehicle. The release did not make clear who the driver was or if that person sustained any injuries.

Police were unable to determine if Key was wearing a seatbelt. The release stated the crash remains under investigation.