 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Martinsville woman dies in Sunday morning truck crash

  • 0
Police lights rack

A Martinsville woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Melissa Ann Key, 41, of Martinsville, was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she died of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred on Beaver Creek Drive, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Radio traffic from the 911 dispatcher indicated a first responder on the scene said the occupants were entrapped in a 1998 Dodge R-1500 truck that had run off of the road near the Patriot Centre Fire and EMS building on Beaver Creek Drive.

The incident occurred at 10:09 a.m. when the truck ran off the right side of Beaver Creek Drive and struck several trees about one mile north of Kings Mountain Road, the release said.

Key was a passenger in the vehicle. The release did not make clear who the driver was or if that person sustained any injuries.

People are also reading…

Police were unable to determine if Key was wearing a seatbelt. The release stated the crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Axton man indicted for murder

Axton man indicted for murder

One man indicted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend's father - another one for concealment of a dead body - and 120 more indictments.

Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

Man indicted for sex crimes against woman and child

In a heinous series of events chronicled by a criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by an “Investigator Duffy” with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Thomas Eckert of Appalachian Drive in Fieldale is now wanted for rape of a woman, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old and 36 counts of possession of child pornography on his cellphone.

Stipends approved for PSA employees

Stipends approved for PSA employees

Full-time employees were made eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200, and part-time employees averaging at least 20 hours a week were made eligible for $600.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rally Against Earned Sentence Credit Revocation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert