Martinsville woman facing child-neglect charges is about to be tried in similar case

The court file in Henry County doesn't say whether Child Protective Services took custody of her then or how she might have to come to be under the care of her grandmother again.

The checklist for bail determination showed Hill to be 50 years old, have $22 in her pocket, $600 in a checking account and to be living off of a $900 monthly disability check.

Her prior criminal record revealed five misdemeanor animal cruelty convictions, two drunk-in-public convictions and a conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

Hill had been released from the Henry County Jail after posting a $2,500 bond on the child-neglect charges, and as of Jan. 4 her new address was listed as 803 Roy St. in Martinsville.

There are only six houses on Roy Street, a narrow paved road about 400 feet long that ends at the gated entrance to a building owned by Innovative Yarns Inc.

Hill’s granddaughter was found on the road by herself, and the few residents who live on the street apparently did not know that Hill and Underwood had a grandchild.

Even though Underwood was charged the same as Hill, he was granted a $3,000 secured bond.

Records show Underwood was convicted of his fourth DUI in February 2014 in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years suspended. He is on supervised probation for the rest of his life, and his operator’s license has been suspended indefinitely.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

