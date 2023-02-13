Police are investigating a vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Rocky Mount man and seriously injured a Martinsville woman.

At 2:33 a.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police (VSP) say they responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 460, a half-mile west of Virginia 61 between Narrows and Rich Creek and just southeast of the Virginia-West Virginia line.

A 1998 Chevrolet Prizm traveling west on U.S. 460 at a high rate of speed by Rebel R. Hodges, 35, of Rocky Mount, ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle rand off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and proceeded down the hillside finally coming to rest on the should of the eastbound lanes of Route 460, a VSP release stated.

Hodges was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene. Shaddai B. Boyer, 33, of Martinsville was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the release stated.

Prior to the crash, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office had been pursuing the vehicle, but the release did not make clear why they were chasing the car.

No law enforcement vehicles made contact with the vehicle Hodges was driving and the crash is under investigation, the release stated.