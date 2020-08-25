Martinsville woman sniffs out an opportunity to open a new business

In this coronavirus lockdown, which has caused the demise of many small shops and eateries, one Martinsville woman turned her hobby into a new business.

Arielle Dillard started making candles in May, and so many friends and acquaintances asked her to sell them that she has opened a shop, Scented Delights, on the corner of Walnut and Main Streets in uptown Martinsville.

“I love candles,” Dillard said, so in the spring she took a class on how to make them. Her scented candles are in glass jars.

She gave them as gifts, but so many people wanted her candles that she started selling them.

“The really did really good. I got good feedback, and I wanted to do other things,” she said.

She and her husband, Darius Dillard, have three daughters, Heaven, 5; Scarlett, 2; and Olivia, 9 months. She made candles, lotions, soaps and more in their home, took orders over Facebook and met delivered them to people at public locations such as outside stores.

However, her heavy output was “hard to keep up with in my house … and I wanted a bigger location,” she said.

That ended up being the gray stone building at 20 E. Main St. “I’m glad to be part of the uptown community,” she said.