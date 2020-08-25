Martinsville woman sniffs out an opportunity to open a new business

In this coronavirus lockdown, which has caused the demise of many small shops and eateries, one Martinsville woman turned her hobby into a new business.
Arielle Dillard started making candles in May, and so many friends and acquaintances asked her to sell them that she has opened a shop, Scented Delights, on the corner of Walnut and Main Streets in uptown Martinsville.
“I love candles,” Dillard said, so in the spring she took a class on how to make them. Her scented candles are in glass jars.
She gave them as gifts, but so many people wanted her candles that she started selling them.
“The really did really good. I got good feedback, and I wanted to do other things,” she said.
She and her husband, Darius Dillard, have three daughters, Heaven, 5; Scarlett, 2; and Olivia, 9 months. She made candles, lotions, soaps and more in their home, took orders over Facebook and met delivered them to people at public locations such as outside stores.
However, her heavy output was “hard to keep up with in my house … and I wanted a bigger location,” she said.
That ended up being the gray stone building at 20 E. Main St. “I’m glad to be part of the uptown community,” she said.
Her shop is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. She makes her soaps, bath bombs, lotions, candles and more in the back room of the shop before 11 a.m.
She usually makes between 30 and 40 candles a day, she said, and about 10 to 15 shea butters a day. Her favorite scents are banana nut bread and honeydew melon, while cotton candy and banana pudding scents are the ones most requested by customers.
She and her mother, Gail Lyndsay, laughed when they talked about a scent both hated – eucalyptus – which Dillard doesn’t use anymore.
“Oh my gosh, I was so happy when the last person bought that candle,” Dillard said.
“I can’t understand what anybody wants” with eucalyptus, her mother added.
Everything she makes is 100% organic and handmade, Dillard said.
Opening her store during the pandemic was “challenging, getting used to the way the world is right now,”she said.
Nonetheless, it’s been smooth, she reported. Most people come in wearing masks, and those who don’t politely accept and wears the free masks she gives.“So far, everybody’s been really good about it,” she said.
The store is not all she has going: Dillard, a 2013 graduate of Martinsville High School, also is a nursing student at Patrick Henry Community College.
She said she is particularly looking forward to the upcoming Christmas season.
“I love holidays and decorating, so that’s exciting,” she said. “I have a lot of ideas for all the decorations and fragrances.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
