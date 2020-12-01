Martinsville's application for $600,000 toward BB&T project is turned down

Harrison’s company, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., has restored large projects in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Richmond. At the City Council meeting in July, Harrison presented Shawn Moore, a former star quarterback of the Martinsville Bulldogs and the University of Virginia, as the supervisor of the project.

“We have known each other for 30 years,” Harrison said of Moore in July. “We expect to begin in the first or second quarter of next year and have already started drawings to see how many apartment we can make and how to transition from offices to housing - and it all looks good.”

Harrison doesn't know what he will do now with the main floor, but he is still committed to the project.

"We will be moving forward with the project," Harrison said. "We have not made a final decision on the ground floor."

The city had solicited proposals from prospective developers in November 2019, and when no one responded, a second request went out.

That’s when Harrison submitted his proposal, and city officials determined it to be a perfect match.

“The city municipal offices will be relocated to the main floor of the building, and the [vacated] offices will become available for courts and public safety,” Towarnicki said in July.