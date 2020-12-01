Martinsville's application for $600,000 toward BB&T project is turned down

The state has declined the city of Martinsville’s application for $600,000 in state funding to help pay to renovate the former BB&T building in Uptown Martinsville.
A list of Industrial Revitalization Fund awards announced Nov. 20 in a release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office included the towns of Vinton, Warsaw and Wytheville as receiving more than $1.4 million, but Martinsville conspicuously was excluded.
"The IRF application submitted for the BB&T project was not one of the projects selected for funding,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “The option of city offices moving to the main floor of BB&T was contingent on award of the IRF grant. Now that we know that’s not to be, we’re proceeding with a development agreement reflecting that.”
When BB&T recently merged with SunTrust to become Truist, construction of a new branch began next to the old BB&T building on East Church Street, and the future of the tallest building in Martinsville became in doubt.
But rather than tear down that building, BB&T agreed to sell it the city for $25,000, a deal City Council approved in July.
The grant was part of a complex public-private funding arrangement with developer Christopher Harrison in which the city would move offices from City Hall into the lower floor of the building, with the upper floors becoming apartments.
Had it received the grant, the city would have transferred the money to Harrison as part of a $12 million deal — covered by various state and federal funds — contingent on the new city municipal offices being conveyed to the city when complete.
IRF grants are intended to help pay to transform deteriorating or unused structures into new opportunities.
“These blighted buildings oftentimes reflect an economic downturn in the towns’ past, but through revitalization and redevelopment, the community is breathing new life into these neighborhoods,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release. “These projects align with the local and regional economic development goals and will leverage additional public and private investment in the towns receiving awards.”
The state’s release said that since 2012 IRF has funded 34 projects, which have generated more than $121 million in public and private investment.
There was no explanation from the governor’s office as to why the BB&T application was turned down, and Towarnicki didn’t speculate.
“It doesn’t affect our funding at all,” Harrison, owner of C.A. Harrison Companies, wrote in an email. “I never planned on getting the IRF loan, as I thought it was a long shot, given the current economic climate.”
Harrison’s company, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., has restored large projects in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Richmond. At the City Council meeting in July, Harrison presented Shawn Moore, a former star quarterback of the Martinsville Bulldogs and the University of Virginia, as the supervisor of the project.
“We have known each other for 30 years,” Harrison said of Moore in July. “We expect to begin in the first or second quarter of next year and have already started drawings to see how many apartment we can make and how to transition from offices to housing - and it all looks good.”
Harrison doesn't know what he will do now with the main floor, but he is still committed to the project.
"We will be moving forward with the project," Harrison said. "We have not made a final decision on the ground floor."
The city had solicited proposals from prospective developers in November 2019, and when no one responded, a second request went out.
That’s when Harrison submitted his proposal, and city officials determined it to be a perfect match.
“The city municipal offices will be relocated to the main floor of the building, and the [vacated] offices will become available for courts and public safety,” Towarnicki said in July.
Now that the funding for relocating those city offices has fallen through, it is unknown whether the match between Harrison and the city will remain perfect.
Towarnicki did not respond to questions asking about the specifics of a new development agreement or what he intended to recommend to City Council, which is scheduled to have its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
