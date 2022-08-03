Martinsville's Buddy Arrington, a longtime NASCAR driver and fan favorite, passes away

Buddy Arrington, one of Martinsville’s best known racecar drivers and one of the last independent owner-drivers in NASCAR, passed away this week at the age of 84.

According to an online obituary by Norris Funeral Services, Arrington passed away on Tuesday at Sovah Health of Martinsville.

He was born on July 26, 1938 in Franklin County to the late Love Glenwood Arrington and Louise Walker Arrington. He called Martinsville his home throughout his NASCAR career.

With 25 years and 560 Cup Series races on his resume, Arrington spent more time racing in NASCAR’s highest series than any other driver from Martinsville or Henry Country.

Arrington’s 560 Cup races without a win is the second most among drivers all-time. His best finish was third at Nashville Speedway on July 31, 1965 and at Talladega Superspeedway on May 6, 1979. He ended his career in 1988 with 15 top-5s and 103 top-10 finishes.

He was best known for being an "Independent" driver, racing on a shoe-string budget without a big team or major sponsor.

Arrington’s team largely relied on volunteer pit crew members, and his son, Joey, became his crew chief in 1976 when Joey was just 20 years old. The two built their own motors.

As a NASCAR owner, Arrington drove his own Chrysler for most of his career, and had 29 other drivers get behind the wheel of his cars between 1964-1989. Jimmy Hensley, Dale Jarrett, and Ken Schrader each drove for him for one race in 1988.

Arrington had a race shop on King’s Mountain Road in Collinsville. He was also often sponsored by Martinsville’s Pannill Knitting Company.

“To have a cup series driver based in Martinsville, that was pretty special,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Campbell said he knew Arrington “ever since I was old enough to know people.”

“As time went on I came to know him much better,” Campbell added. “He was the first guy that ever gave me a ride in a race car. So any time I think of Buddy, that’s the memory I have immediately. It scared me to death, but it was the thrill of a lifetime, and I think he enjoyed it as much as I did. And I was just a little kid when I did that.”

Among the independent owners throughout the history of NASCAR, Campbell said Arrington was the top of the list to him.

“He was a car owner and he was a driver, but he made the two work, and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Campbell said. “But he knew how to work the funding and the resources he had to put a fairly competitive car on the track.

“And Buddy had the talent… he just didn’t have the resources a Petty Enterprises or Wood Brothers or people like that would have. But Buddy certainly had the talent and he ran to his limits. And it wasn’t unusual to see that blue and red 67 Dodge up there mixing it up with the front runners.”

Arrington also built a close friendship with Richard Petty, who he would often buy used MoPar parts. He also, at times, used the race shop of the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s team.

The Chrysler run by Arrington in his third place finish at Talladega was bought from Petty. Arrington told the Bulletin in 2009 he led most of the race that day before the last pit stop, when a crew member left the gas can attached to his car. He was stopped at the end of pit road and lost the lead.

"That was probably one of the biggest, greatest races we had, was that Talladega deal. And the thing of it is, it was with a Petty car," Arrington said in the 2009 article. "They were barely making races with it, because of I don't know what. But Joey built the engine for it, and we just went down there and set the woods on fire with that car."

Arrington finished ninth in points that season with an average finish of 15.7.

Arrington's best season was 1982, when he finished seventh in the points and traveled to New York City for the first season-ending NASCAR banquet.

Even though Chrysler began to scale back their racing program in the early 1980s, Arrington was a stalwart with the car, staying with Mopar parts until 1985, when NASCAR made him switch.

In '85, while driving a used Ford purchased from Bill Elliott, Arrington had his best run at Martinsville Speedway, staying "on the scoreboard all day long" before the water pump went through the radiator and ended his day with about 10 laps remaining.

Before the malfunction, Arrington had battled with Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Arrington retired in 1988, largely because he no longer had the money to fund a team.

He told the Bulletin, the lack of a victory lane appearance didn't bother him.

"Not a bit. This is the way I see it: Talladega, to me, was a win. Running good at Martinsville was a win, although I didn't get the trophy,” he said in 2009. “But I run good, and I got the money, and we won everything at Talladega that particular race. We were the highest price paid cat up there. I came home with - I don't know - about $30,000, and back then that was big bucks."

Arrington spent time working with his son’s company, Arrington Manufacturing. He most recently owned Buddy's Taste of Home restaurant in Collinsville.

"It ain't in me to work for other people," Arrington told the Bulletin. "Let other people deal with what I can do or can't do. I did my own deal, and my own thing, and it's always turned out right."

Arrington was a member of the first induction class at the Racers Reunion Memory Lane Hall of Fame in Mooresville, N.C., in 2009. The organization is dedicated to honoring "legendary personalities" who have contributed to the roots of the sport.

"If I was 24 years old, and I started racing today, and I knew what I'd just done, I would do the same thing I just did, even if I knew I wasn't going to win a race," he said. "'I'd keep on going and keep on trying, and we made a bunch of fans over the years."

“He made the most of what he had and did quite well and made a career out of it and had a lot of fans,” Campbell said. “I think he meant a lot to the sport at a time when the sport was really moving forward.

“Buddy was a great guy. He was very engaging. For me growing up in the sport getting to be around people like that was pretty special.”

Arrington is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann Chitwood Arrington, his son, Joey Rogers Arrington, of Bassett, his stepson, Todd Arrington, of Martinsville, his brother, Jimmy Arrington, of Figsboro, his nephew, Ronnie Arrington, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, his niece, Angela Arrington, of Atlanta, his step-grandson, Danny Goad, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and his step-granddaughter, Amber Arrington, of Florida.

Norris Funeral Services, of Martinsville, is serving the family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Both will be held at Norris Funeral Services with Rev. Randall W. Lenderman, Chaplain and former Pastor of Druid Hills Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Arrington Family Cemetery in Franklin County.

(Excerpts from a 2009 Bulletin articles by Johnny Buck were used for this story.)